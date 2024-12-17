The Euro (EUR) is a little softer but is holding recent trading ranges against the USD, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
EUR soft but holds range
“Germany’s IFO and ZEW surveys were released earlier. The Ifo survey reflected weaker business confidence this month at 84.7, down from 85.6, with activity in the manufacturing and service sectors deteriorating.”
“The ZEW survey of investor confidence reflected a jump in expectations, perhaps reflecting hopes that the recent unsettled political backdrop will be resolved by new elections in February. Wider 2Y EZ/US spreads (-222bps for 2Y cash bonds) are keeping the EUR tone defensive.
“The EUR has yielded minor gains through the low 1.05 area made late yesterday very easily. Spot remains within the recent trading range, but the EUR’s undertone remains soft and trend oscillators are aligned bearishly across the short-, medium– and long-term oscillators. This will tend to limit the EUR’s ability to rally (to the low/mid 1.05s) and maintain focus on testing support (1.0450).”
EUR/USD ticks higher after discouraging US Retail Sales
EUR/USD keeps trading around the 1.0500 mark in the American session on Tuesday. A negative shift in risk sentiment revived the haven demand for the US Dollar earlier in the day, while tepid US Retail Sales figures put near-term pressure on the Greenback.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.2700 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2700 on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.3% in the three months to October, while the annual wage inflation climbed to 5.2%, helping Pound Sterling hold its ground.
Gold drops below $2,650 ahead of crucial Fed decision on Wednesday
Following Monday's shallow recovery attempt, Gold remains under modest bearish pressure and trades below $2,650 on Tuesday. Growing expectations for a less dovish Fed outlook and elevated US bond yields weigh on XAU/USD ahead of the last FOMC meeting of the year.
BTC extends upside above $107K as Microstratergy and Riot expand Bitcoin holdings
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades in green, trading above $107,000 on Tuesday after reaching a record level of $107,793 the previous day. The recent rally in BTC is supported by corporations like MicroStragerty and Riot Platforms, which added more BTC to their holdings.
Will the Fed cut interest rates again and why is the dot plot important Premium
The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday for the third consecutive meeting. Every time the Fed decides on rates, it is a crucial event as it directly affects families and businesses in the United States. Moreover, the Fed’s last meeting of the year will also be important because it will provide the outlook for what it expects to do in 2025.
