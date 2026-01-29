The EUR/USD pair trades on a positive note near 1.1980 during the early European session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) remains weak against the Euro (EUR) amid uncertainty over US economic policies. The Eurozone Consumer Confidence and US Initial Jobless Claims reports are due later on Thursday.

Traders remain concerned over US President Donald Trump's erratic policymaking and the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence, which drags the USD lower and acts as a tailwind for the major pair. The US president said on Tuesday that he will announce his pick for the new Fed Chair soon. Trump added that interest rates will significantly drop as soon as a new Fed chair is at the helm.

The US central bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged in a range of 3.5%-3.75% at its January policy meeting on Wednesday. During the press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the outlook for economic activity has improved since the last meeting and that the labor market has shown signs of stabilizing, but also noted signs of continued cooling.

Fed officials signaled a more cautious approach to potential future rate reductions. Markets expect the Fed to wait until at least June before adjusting its benchmark rate again. A hawkish hold from the Fed could help limit the US Dollar’s losses in the near term.

Across the pond, economists widely anticipate the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep rates steady at its upcoming February meeting and through at least mid-2026. The central bank indicated that rates are in a "good place" to ensure medium-term price stability.