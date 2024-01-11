EUR/USD gains ground below the 1.1000 mark, focus on US CPI data

- EUR/USD attracts some buyers amid the USD softness.
- ECB’s de Cos said risks to economic growth remain skewed to the downside.
- The markets anticipate the Fed to begin cutting rates as early as March, but the Fed’s Williams pushed back against the expectation.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December will be a closely watched event on Thursday.
The EUR/USD pair edges higher for the second consecutive day during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The rebound of the major pair is bolstered by the softer US Dollar (USD) broadly. Traders await the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for fresh impetus on Thursday, which is estimated to show an increase of 0.2% MoM and 0.3% YoY in December. At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0977, up 0.11% on the day.
Late Wednesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said that the euro area probably failed to grow in the final three months of 2023 and the central bank will pay attention in the coming months to different developments that may condition the trajectory of inflation and its monetary policy action
ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos stated that the Eurozone's economy may have entered a recession last quarter, and its prospects are gloomy. He also supports the current level of interest rates. Meanwhile, the ECB’s member, Isabel Schnabel emphasized that the central bank is on the right track to curb inflation. She also mentioned geopolitical tensions as one of the upside risks to inflation.
Across the pond, the financial markets anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin cutting rates as early as March, but New York Fed President John Williams and other officials have been pushing back against the idea. Williams said that interest rates in the US will likely need to stay high “for some time” until the central bank is confident that inflation is returning to 2%.
The Industrial Output from Spain and Italy, and the Economic Bulletin will be due on Thursday. Nonetheless, the December US CPI report in the American session will be the highlight. Traders will take cues from this data and find trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0978
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0982
|Daily SMA50
|1.0886
|Daily SMA100
|1.0765
|Daily SMA200
|1.0847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0973
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0923
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0877
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0954
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0942
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
