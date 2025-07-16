EUR/USD gains ground after Trump hints at firing Fed Chair Powell

- The EUR/USD jumps over 150 pips to 1.1721 after US President Trump suggests firing Fed Chair Powell.
- CBS reported that Trump asked House Republicans whether Fed Chair Powell should be removed, citing the high cost of the Fed’s headquarters renovation.
- Trump criticizes Powell over a $2 billion renovation of the Fed’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, calling it unnecessary and extravagant.
The Euro (EUR) jumps against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, with EUR/USD surging to 1.1721 after reports emerged that US President Donald Trump asked a group of House Republicans whether he should fire Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. The news triggered a sharp sell-off in the Greenback, boosting EUR/USD to its highest level in over a week.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, having pulled back slightly after hitting an intraday high of 1.1721. The pair rose more than 150 pips following the CBS report, which added a fresh layer of political uncertainty to US monetary policy.
According to CBS News, Trump raised the idea of dismissing Powell during a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Tuesday, citing excessive renovation costs at the Fed’s headquarters as possible grounds for removal. While it’s unclear if the President can legally fire Powell, the news alone was enough to cause a sharp sell-off in the US Dollar.
On Wednesday, Trump denied that he was planning to attempt to fire Powell, but he left an open door for the Fed's Chair departure. “I don’t rule out anything, but I think it’s highly unlikely. Unless he has to leave for fraud,” Trump told reporters at the White House, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped from a high of 98.91 to 97.90 after the news broke.
President Trump has repeatedly criticized Jerome Powell for keeping interest rates “too high,” arguing that elevated borrowing costs are hurting American growth and competitiveness. He has long pressured the Fed to adopt a more aggressive easing stance, especially as inflation begins to cool. Trump’s latest remarks intensified that pressure, casting further doubt on the Fed’s ability to maintain its independence. While the central bank continues to signal a cautious, data-driven approach, markets now fear that political interference could influence upcoming policy decisions, particularly with Trump openly calling for Powell’s resignation before his term ends in May 2026.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pops to fresh tops beyond 1.1700
EUR/USD gathers extra steam and jumps to two-day highs north of the 1.1700 region following the sudden bout of selling pressure on the Greenback, all in response to news saying President Trump is gauging the possibility of firing Chair Powell.
GBP/USD climbs to new highs near 1.3470, Dollar accelerates losses
GBP/USD picks up pace and advances to daily peaks in the 1.3470 zone on the back of the increasing downward pressure on the US Dollar after President Trump asked politicians if he can fire Fed Chief Powell.
Gold hits three-week highs near $3,380
Gold now manages to leave behind the initial weakness and rapidly advances to the area of three-week peaks around the $3,380 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar’s retracement gathers extra pace following another round of Trump-Powell effervescence.
Major altcoins Cardano, Litecoin, Solana stabilize around key levels as bulls hint at a new leg higher
Major altcoins Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) are showing signs of strength as these cryptos stabilize around key support levels, suggesting a new leg higher as bullish momentum mounts. ADA and SOL hold steady around $0.74 and $163.65 respectively while LTC approaches resistance at $96.30.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.