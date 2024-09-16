EUR/USD extends last week’s gains near 1.1120 as rising bets for Fed large rate cuts weigh on the US Dollar.

Soft US PPI and deepening concerns over labor market outlook prompt Fed jumbo rate cut bets.

The ECB is expected to cut interest rates once again in the last quarter of the year.

EUR/USD extends last week’s gains near 1.1120 in Monday’s European session. The major currency pair rises as growing speculation for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin the policy-easing cycle aggressively on Wednesday has weighed on the US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slides sharply to near 100.70.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed reducing interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to the 4.75%-5.00% range in September has increased sharply to 61% from 30% a week ago.

Market expectations for the Fed reducing interest rates by 50 bps have increased significantly as the United States (US) annual Producer Price Index (PPI) data for August came in sharply lower than expected on Thursday.

The headline producer inflation rose at a slower pace of 1.7% year-over-year (YoY) from the estimates of 1.8% and July’s reading of 2.1%. Generally, a sharp slowdown in producer inflation results from growing worries over the demand outlook, which happens due to the weak purchasing power of households in a high-interest rate environment.

Meanwhile, market experts believe that the Fed will start reducing interest rates in Wednesday’s meeting as officials are worried about deteriorating labor market conditions, with growing confidence that inflationary pressures will sustainably return to the central bank’s target of 2%.

Ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision, investors will focus on the US Retail Sales data for August, which will be published on Tuesday. Retail Sales are estimated to have grown at a slower pace of 0.2% from 1% in July.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD moves higher amid weakness in US Dollar

EUR/USD gains at the US Dollar’s expense. The Euro (EUR) exhibits a mixed performance against its major peers amid uncertainty over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate cut path. The ECB reduced its Rate on Deposit Facility again by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50% on Thursday, as expected, but stepped back from providing a pre-defined rate-cut path.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said at the press conference, "The interest rate decisions will be based on its assessment of inflation outlook in light of incoming economic and financial data, dynamics of underlying inflation and strength of monetary policy transmission."

After the monetary policy announcement, commentaries from ECB officials have added to confidence that the bank’s battle against Eurozone inflation appears to be in the final leg. ECB Governing Council member and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday, "The inflation picture looks very good." Nagel added, "we are now assuming, and the data has shown, that we will reach our inflation target of 2% by the end of the next year."

Currently, financial market participants expect that the ECB will cut interest rates one more time in the last quarter of the year due to deepening worries over the German economic outlook. Analysts at Nomura said, “The way we think about Germany is that plentiful structural concerns – ranging from the country's greater exposure to China and the global manufacturing cycle, the energy price ‘sticker shock’ still reverberating through the economy, and poor demographic trends (falling population, a rising dependency ratio) – have lowered the bar for any given cyclical downturn to result in recession.”

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD jumps to near 1.1120

EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.1120 on Monday. The major currency pair strengthened after retesting the breakout of the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a daily timeframe near the psychological support of 1.1000. The near-term outlook has strengthened as the pair steadies above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.1060.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves higher to near 60.00. A bullish momentum would trigger after breaking the above-mentioned level.

Looking up, last week’s high of 1.1155 and the round-level resistance of 1.1200 will act as major barricades for the Euro bulls. On the downside, the psychological level of 1.1000 and the July 17 high near 1.0950 will be major support zones.