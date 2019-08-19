EUR/USD: Focus remains on German bond yields

  • EUR/USD could rise if German yields chart recovery on fiscal stimulus hopes.
  • Der Spiegel reported on Friday that Germany could take on new debt to counter the recession.

EUR/USD is at the mercy of the action in the German bond yields amid rising dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and the talk of German fiscal boost.

The yield on the German 10-year bond yield remained under pressure throughout the last week as investors piled into safe-haven assets on fears of a European recession.

Notably, the benchmark yield printed a new record low of -0.726% on Friday before closing the day with moderate gains to -0.684%.

The yield recovered after Der Spiegel magazine said the German government is considering ditching its balanced budget rule and could take on new debt to counter a possible recession.

German yields could rise this week in the EUR-positive manner on fiscal stimulus hopes. That said, the upside, if any, will likely be capped around the former support-turned-resistance of 1.1162, as investors are still betting on a raft of stimulus measures from the ECB.

The central bank is expected to cut rates further into the negative territory next month. As of now, the ECB's deposit rate stands at -0.4%.

With markets focused on German government's and ECB's response to the economic slowdown and the resulting action in the bond yields, the Eurozone current account data for June, due for release at 08:00 GMT, and the consumer price index, scheduled for release at 09:00 GMT, are unlikely to move the needle on the EUR pairs.

As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1090, having dropped for the fourth straight session on Friday. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1090
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.1091
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1153
Daily SMA50 1.1228
Daily SMA100 1.1221
Daily SMA200 1.1291
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1114
Previous Daily Low 1.1066
Previous Weekly High 1.1232
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1085
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1096
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1066
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1018
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1139
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1163

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Focus remains on German bond yields

EUR/USD: Focus remains on German bond yields

EUR/USD is at the mercy of the action in the German bond yields amid rising dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and the talk of German fiscal boost. Eurozone Current Account and CPI data are unlikely to move the needle on the EUR pairs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: All eyes on UK PM Johnson’s EU trip after Yellowhammer leak

GBP/USD: All eyes on UK PM Johnson’s EU trip after Yellowhammer leak

GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains as the UK lawmakers step forward to defend the Yellowhammer reports’ leak. The UK PM Johnson travels to the EU later this week. Recovery in risk sentiment and likely receding tension between the UK and Iran also offer support.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole

USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole

USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Under pressure after bearish outside day, eyes sub-$1,500 levels

Gold: Under pressure after bearish outside day, eyes sub-$1,500 levels

Gold is flashing red after Friday's bearish outside day candle. The yellow metal created a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Friday, which occurs when the trading range engulfs preceding trading day's high and low.

Gold News

Week Ahead: Jackson Hole, FOMC minutes & recession fear

Week Ahead: Jackson Hole, FOMC minutes & recession fear

There is some Deja vu to this backdrop, its basically a continuation of last week but with some big new developments. This was the worst week of 2019 for equities.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  