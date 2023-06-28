EUR/USD floats above 1.0900 as ECB hawks jostle with upbeat US Banking Stress Test, Fed Powell’s speech

- EUR/USD consolidates recent losses but lacks recovery momentum after snapping two-day winning streak.
- ECB’s Centeno recently prod policy hawks even as Lagarde & Company kept rate hike bias intact.
- Fed’s Powell advocates for two rate increases in 2023, rules out rate cuts.
- German inflation data, second-tier US statistics eyed for clear directions.
EUR/USD struggles to keep the bears on board, despite posting the biggest daily loss of the week and snapping a two-day uptrend the previous day, as markets reassess the previous day’s downside bias amid Thursday’s lackluster Asian session. That said, the Euro pair picks up bids to refresh its intraday high near 1.0915 as it consolidates the latest losses ahead of German inflation data.
It should be noted that the recent comments from European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Mario Centeno and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen fail to inspire the EUR/USD bears, and neither did the previous day’s hawkish statements from multiple ECB officials. The reason could be linked to more hawkish statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the upbeat outcome of the US Banking Stress Test and a likely disappointment from Germany’s inflation.
ECB talks tough
Recently, ECB’s Centeno said, per Reuters “We are reaching the time when monetary policy may pause”.
On Wednesday, a slew of European Central Bank (ECB) officials, including President Christine Lagarde, advocated for higher interest rates.
Firstly, ECB President Lagarde stated that they still have ground to cover and also added, “If the baseline stands, we know we will likely hike again in July.”
That said, ECB’s Chief Economist Philip Lane warned against betting on interest rate cuts in the next two years while Vice President Luis de Guindos said that the July rate hike is set and added, “The September move will depend on data.” On the same line, ECB policymaker Boris Vujčić mentioned, “There is a good chance of a September rate hike,” whereas Madis Muller stated that the ECB needs to look at the data for rate hikes beyond July.
Furthermore, policymaker Boštjan Vasle said, “We need to keep tightening policy at our next meeting,” but Mario Centeno appears an exception as he quoted quick easing in inflation while adding, “over-hiking isn't an acceptable position.”
On the other hand, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “We believe there's more restriction coming, driven by the labor market.” The policymaker also ruled out the economic downturn as the most likely case.
Elsewhere, “The Fed's ‘stress test’ exercise showed lenders, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, have enough capital to weather a severe economic slump, paving the way for them to issue share buybacks and dividends,” reported Reuters.
It should be noted that US Treasury Secretary Yellen recently flagged mixed concerns about the US-China ties by suggesting the visit to Beijing but showed readiness to defend US interests.
Amid these plays, S&P500 Futures print mild gains even after Wall Street closed mixed and yields remained sidelined.
Moving on, the preliminary readings of Germany’s inflation per the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June will be important to watch for the EUR/USD pair. Also, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in Madrid and the second-tier US data should offer an active session ahead.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a three-week-old rising support line, around 1.0900 by the press time, EUR/USD bears struggle to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0916
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41%
|Today daily open
|1.0961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.083
|Daily SMA50
|1.0876
|Daily SMA100
|1.0814
|Daily SMA200
|1.0574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0977
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0902
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1012
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0916
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0872
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0991
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction
AUD/USD was correcting on Thursday from the lows despite a firmer US Dollar and the current tracked the stock market and leaned against domestic data that showed Retail Sales rose a surprisingly strong 0.7% in May, adding marginally to the case for a further rise in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
EUR/USD consolidates near weekly lows, under 1.0900 Premium
EUR/USD faded a rebound towards 1.0900 and is currently trading near weekly lows, with focus on the 1.0860 support area. The pair is being weighed down by a stronger US Dollar, which has benefited from upbeat US economic data. On Friday, the Core PCE is expected to be a key figure.
Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in three months, stays bearish despite late Thursday’s corrective bounce off multi-day low to around $1,908 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The XAU/USD dropped to a fresh low since March 15 before bouncing off $1,893.
UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe
The United Kingdom became part of the list of nations that have officially brought regulations to cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open
Mullen Automotive stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions.