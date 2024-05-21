EUR/USD flattens out near 1.0850 as data looms

- EUR/USD cycled familiar levels on Tuesday as investors await a reason to move.
- Wednesday kicks off key date slated for the back half of the trading week.
- Fedspeak dominates headlines, tempering risk appetite.
EuR/USD stuck closely to familiar levels on a sedate Tuesday market session. Talking points from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials dominated headlines, but provided little new information for investors to digest, keeping risk appetite suppressed and stapling bids close to opening prices.
The latest Meeting Minutes from the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be published on Wednesday, and investors will be looking for any signs of a structural shift in the Fed’s internal dialogue regarding rate cuts. Thursday follows up with Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity figures from both the EU and the US, and Friday will round out the trading week with US Durable Goods Orders.
EUR/USD technical outlook
The Euro (EUR) is close to flat against the US Dollar (USD) this week, trading within a fifth of a percent from Monday’s opening bids. EUR/USD is caught on the high side of a near-term upswing, and the pair is under threat of a bearish pullback to the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0786 after failing to break north of the 1.0900 handle.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0856
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0857
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0766
|Daily SMA50
|1.0782
|Daily SMA100
|1.0818
|Daily SMA200
|1.0789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0884
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0854
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0895
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0885
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0866
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0815
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0906
