EUR/USD flat-lines around mid-1.0800s; awaits rate-cut cues from Fed and ECB

- EUR/USD oscillates in a narrow trading band on Tuesday amid mixed fundamental cues.
- Traders also opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week’s key central bank event risks.
- The downside seems limited amid reduced bets for more aggressive easing by the ECB.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its strong gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.0800s, nearly unchanged for the day and just below a one-week high touched on Monday.
Traders now seem reluctant and prefer to wait for this week's key central bank event risks before placing aggressive directional bets, which, in turn, leads to the EUR/USD pair's subdued range-bound price action. The Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday will be looked upon for cues about the rate-cut path. This, along with the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision on Thursday, will help in determining the near-term trajectory for the currency pair.
Apart from this, investors this week will confront the release of important US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely-watched monthly employment details, or the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. In the meantime, reduced bets for rapid interest rate cuts by the ECB continue to act as a tailwind for the shared currency. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, is undermined by expectations that the Fed will start cutting rates in June and lends support to the EUR/USD pair.
That said, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a softer tone around the equity markets – is seen benefitting the safe-haven Greenback and capping the upside for the currency pair. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for the EUR/USD pair's recent goodish rebound from sub-1.0700 levels, or a three-month low touched on February 14. Traders now look to the final Eurozone Services PMIs for some impetus ahead of the US ISM Services PMI.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0853
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0797
|Daily SMA50
|1.0868
|Daily SMA100
|1.0828
|Daily SMA200
|1.083
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0867
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0838
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0866
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0796
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0856
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0824
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0811
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0869
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0899
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
