EUR/USD finds support at 1.1800 after rejection at 1.1905

- EUR/USD fails again at 1,1900 area before diving towards 1.1800.
- The euro dives with the USD picking up.
- EUR/USD faces strong resistance at 1.1920.
The euro has been unable to hold above 1.1900 once again on Monday and dropped sharply from two-week highs at 1.1905. The strong recovery of the US dollar on the North American trading session has sent the pair nearly 100 pips lower, to hit support at 1.1800 area before bouncing up to 1.1830 at the time of writing.
The EUR/USD opened the week on a strong note, buoyed by the positive market sentiment after the pharmaceutical giant, AstraZeneca reported that its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective. Beyond that, the better than expected Eurozone flash PMIs contributed to increasing demand for the euro during the European trading session.
The positive euro trend, however, was capped on the early US session as the US dollar bounced up strongly following upbeat US PMI figures. The hitherto weak USD appreciated against its main rivals after the preliminary Markit Purchasing Managers Index reported better than expected activity data in both, the services and manufacturing sectors, boosting confidence in the resilience of US economy.
FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik points out to 1.1920 as a key level to determine the near-trend direction of the euro: “The EUR/USD pair faces strong resistance in the 1.1910/20 price zone, where it established intraday highs between October and November. Further gains beyond the mentioned resistance area expose the yearly high at 1.2011.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1841
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1858
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1789
|Daily SMA50
|1.1775
|Daily SMA100
|1.1739
|Daily SMA200
|1.1378
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1891
|Previous Daily Low
|1.185
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1814
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1866
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
