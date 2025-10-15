EUR/USD is bouncing up on Wednesday, with price action returning to the 1.1625 area at the time of writing, from two-month lows at 1.1542 earlier in the week. Dovish comments by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday boosted market sentiment and sent fears about global trade to the back seat, at least for now.

Powell highlighted the deterioration of the US labor market rather than inflationary risks, suggesting that the central bank is ready to cut interest rates again in October. He also announced that the Fed is nearing a point where it will stop reducing its bond holdings, the so-called "Quantitative Tightening" programme.



Meanwhile, the trade standoff between the US and China continues escalating. US President Donald Trump has threatened to end some of the cooking oil businesses with China in retaliation for Beijing's refusal to buy US soybeans. This comes after Tuesday's decision to raise taxes on each other's cargo vessels, although the impact on the market has moderated, as investors remain confident that both countries will finally reach an agreement.



In Wednesday's economic calendar, the Eurozone Industrial Production and the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index will be the main data points. European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos is also scheduled to speak at two different events during the day. In the US session, Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran, and Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid will take the stage.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.13% -0.31% -0.51% -0.07% -0.50% 0.04% -0.18% EUR 0.13% -0.13% -0.39% 0.04% -0.34% 0.11% -0.06% GBP 0.31% 0.13% -0.26% 0.21% -0.20% 0.24% 0.13% JPY 0.51% 0.39% 0.26% 0.41% 0.00% 0.38% 0.40% CAD 0.07% -0.04% -0.21% -0.41% -0.43% 0.04% -0.08% AUD 0.50% 0.34% 0.20% -0.00% 0.43% 0.44% 0.33% NZD -0.04% -0.11% -0.24% -0.38% -0.04% -0.44% -0.11% CHF 0.18% 0.06% -0.13% -0.40% 0.08% -0.33% 0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Euro bounces up as market sentiment brightens

The dovish comments by the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite on Tuesday and halted the Greenback's rally. Investors shifted their focus from the US-China escalating tensions to the prospects of lower interest rates by the Fed, and risk appetite returned to the market, boosting demand for equities and weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar.

Powell stated that employment is more concerning than inflation at the moment, strengthening the case for further interest rate cuts in the coming months, and affirmed that the lack of data amid the government shutdown has not clouded the economic outlook, at least for now.

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows that futures markets are practically fully pricing a 25-basis-point interest rate cut after the October 28-29 monetary policy meeting, while chances of another such cut in December have increased to 94.5% from below 80% last week.

In Europe, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu suspended the controversial pension reform until at least after the 2027 presidential elections. This decision is expected to give the cabinet some leeway to survive a no-confidence vote due later this week, which has given some support to the Euro, although the issue of approving a budget remains open.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD's double bottom at 1.1542 hints at further recovery

EUR/USD bears failed to breach support at 1.1542 on their second attempt, highlighting a potential double bottom, a figure that often anticipates a trend shift. The pair is showing an improving momentum, with the Relative Strength Index popping up above the key 50 level.



Bulls are now testing the neckline of the mentioned double bottom at Monday's high of 1.1630. Further up, the top of the descending channel will meet the price in the area of 1.1675. The double bottom's measured target is right below the October 6 high, at 1.1730.



To the downside, the intraday low of 1.1600 has been holding downside attempts and closing the path towards the key 1.1542 level (October 9, 14 lows). A confirmation below here would put bears back in control and increase pressure to the August 5 low, at 1.1530, and the base of the descending channel, in the area of 1.1515.

