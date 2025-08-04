EUR/USD falls to near 1.1550 despite a dovish tone surrounding Fed policy outlook

- EUR/USD loses ground as the US Dollar rebounds following Friday’s sharp decline.
- A weaker US jobs report led markets to price in two interest rate cuts by the Fed.
- The Euro may remain resilient as the ECB is likely to delay its rate cuts.
EUR/USD depreciates after registering around 1.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1560 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) recovers its losses of the prior trading day.
However, the US Dollar may struggle over a worse-than-expected jobs report in the United States (US) released on Friday, which prompted market reaction to price in two interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Traders are now pricing in 63 basis points (bps) of cuts by year-end, up from around 34 bps on Thursday, with the first cut seen in September.
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States (US) rose by 73,000 in July, compared to a 14,000 increase (revised from 147,000) seen in June. This figure came in weaker than the market expectation of 110,000. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in June, as expected.
The downside of the EUR/USD pair could be limited as the Euro (EUR) is poised to stand strong as the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to delay its rate cuts. This comes as inflation is projected to remain above the ECB’s near-term forecasts.
Recent data showed eurozone consumer inflation holding steady at 2.0% in July, slightly above the market forecast of 1.9%. Additionally, investors are weighing the effects of newly imposed US tariffs, which include a 15% duty on EU exports to the United States.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weakens to near 0.6450 despite weaker US NFP data
The AUD/USD pair trades on a negative note around 0.6465 during the early Asian session on Monday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar. The downside for the pair might be limited due to weaker-than-expected US employment data, which prompted expectations for the Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.
USD/JPY rebounds slightly after Friday's post-NFP slump; upside seems limited
USD/JPY enters a bearish consolidation phase, oscillating near a one-week low touched during the Asian session on Monday, as the softer US NFP-inspired US Dollar selling appears to have abated. Furthermore, diminishing odds for an immediate BoJ rate hike cap the Japanese Yen and assist the pair to stall Friday's pullback from over a four-month high.
Gold loses ground to near $3,350, weaker US jobs data might cap downside
Gold price edges lower to around $3,360, snapping the two-day winning streak during the early Asian session on Monday. Nonetheless, weak US job data and tariff fears might weigh on the US Dollar and help limit the USD-denominated commodity’s losses.
Week ahead: BoE to likely cut in split vote – Trade turmoil unlikely to end
Bank of England decision to be the week’s main event. ISM services PMI is only other highlight in relatively quiet week. Market sentiment might struggle in aftermath of Trump’s August 1 tariffs.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.