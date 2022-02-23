- The shared currency in the week is recording a loss of 0.12%.
- Ukraine – Russia tensions keep grabbing the spotlight amid diplomacy failure.
- EUR/USD path of least resistance is downwards and soon could break under the 1.1300 handle.
On Wednesday, the EUR/USD slides as Ukraine – Russian tensions increase as US intelligence officials reported that Russia could invade Ukraine within the next 24/48 hrs. During the day, the EUR/USD reached a daily high at 1.1358, but worsened market mood witnessed ebbs flowing to the greenback. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1309.
During the day, the Eurozone reported inflation figures for January, with headline HICP Flash annual based increased 5.1%, barely unchanged, while so-called Core HICP came at 2.3% as estimated. ECB speakers parade continued in the day. Most ECB officials commented about inflations, seeing upside risks on it, and it could remain higher than expected and for longer than thought. ECB Vasle commented that it is time to move towards a normal monetary policy.
On the US front, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly emphasized the need to hike rates in the March meeting, though it is not clear how far the Federal Funds Rate needs to go and indicated that more than four rate hikes would be needed. Worth noting that analysts estimated the neutral rate to be somewhere around the 2.5% area.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the greenback’s performance vs. a basket of six rivals, is up 0.18, sitting at 96.20, while the US 10-year benchmark note sits at 1.984%, up three and a half basis points, a headwind for the EUR/USD.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD is downward biased from a technical perspective. EUR/USD bull’s failure to hold above the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 1.1389 exposed the pair to a significant amount of selling pressure. That said, the EUR/USD path of least resistance is to the downside.
The EUR/USD first support would be 1.1300. Breach of the latter would expose February 3 low at 1.1267, followed by 2021 December 15, at 1.1221, and then the 1.1200 mark.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1305
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.1324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1332
|Daily SMA50
|1.1333
|Daily SMA100
|1.1393
|Daily SMA200
|1.1634
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1367
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1288
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1396
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1337
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1318
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1365
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1443
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
