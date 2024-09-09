EUR/USD dives below 1.1050 as the US Dollar strengthens on expectations that the Fed will opt for a small-size interest rate cut this month.

Investors await the US CPI on Wednesday for fresh guidance on interest rates.

The ECB is expected to cut interest rates this week.

EUR/USD performs weakly against its major peers on Monday, with investors focusing on the European Central Bank (ECB) policy decision, which will be announced on Thursday. The ECB is expected to cut its key borrowing rates again by 25 basis points (bps). This would be the second dovish interest rate decision by the ECB in its current policy-easing cycle, which it started in the June meeting but kept interest rates unchanged in July.

The ECB is almost certain to reduce interest rates this week as Eurozone price pressures have significantly contained and growing uncertainty over the economic outlook. Eurozone’s preliminary headline Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) fell to 2.2% in August, the lowest reading since July 2021. The Eurozone economic prospects are poor due to subdued demand from domestic and overseas markets.

The German economy has been exposed to a technical recession, given that the nation’s growth contracted in the second quarter of this year, and the outlook for the third quarter remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, ECB policymakers have also acknowledged growing weakness in the German economy and see more interest rate cuts as appropriate in the remainder of the year. Last week, ECB board member Piero Cipollone said, "There is a real risk that our stance could become too restrictive."

On the economic data front, Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence has worsened further to -15.4 in September from -13.9 in August. This appears to be the outcome of the deteriorating economy’s health amid a slowdown in the German economy.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD falls sharply as US Dollar extends recovery

EUR/USD extends its downside below 1.1050 in Monday’s European session. The major currency pair declines as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens after mixed cues over current labor market health from Friday’s United States (US) Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report for August, which diminished market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to reduce interest rates aggressively this month.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 101.50.

The official employment report showed that fresh payrolls were fewer than expected, the Unemployment Rate fell expectedly, and the Average Hourly Earnings, a key measure of wage growth, grew at a faster-than-projected pace.

Market participants were mainly focusing on the employment numbers as the Fed appeared to be confident that price pressures are on track to return to the desired central banks’ rate of 2%. Slower job demand increased evidence that the US economic growth is moderating. Still, the pace of decline was lesser than July’s impression, which diminished recession fears and the Fed’s large rate-cut bets.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed reducing interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%-5.00% in September is 27%, while the rest favors a 25-bps interest rate cut.

Going forward, the US Dollar is expected to witness more volatility this week as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August is lined up for release on Wednesday.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD declines toward 1.1000

EUR/USD dips below 1.1050 in Monday’s European trading hours. The major currency pair weakens after failing to sustain above the crucial resistance of 1.1100. The near-tern outlook of the shared currency pair has become uncertain as it has dropped below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.1060.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls further to 50.00, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum.

The pair is expected to find support near the psychological level of 1.1000. On the upside, last week’s high of 1.1155 and the round-level resistance of 1.1200 will act as major barricades for the Euro bulls.