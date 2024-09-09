- EUR/USD dives below 1.1050 as the US Dollar strengthens on expectations that the Fed will opt for a small-size interest rate cut this month.
- Investors await the US CPI on Wednesday for fresh guidance on interest rates.
- The ECB is expected to cut interest rates this week.
EUR/USD performs weakly against its major peers on Monday, with investors focusing on the European Central Bank (ECB) policy decision, which will be announced on Thursday. The ECB is expected to cut its key borrowing rates again by 25 basis points (bps). This would be the second dovish interest rate decision by the ECB in its current policy-easing cycle, which it started in the June meeting but kept interest rates unchanged in July.
The ECB is almost certain to reduce interest rates this week as Eurozone price pressures have significantly contained and growing uncertainty over the economic outlook. Eurozone’s preliminary headline Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) fell to 2.2% in August, the lowest reading since July 2021. The Eurozone economic prospects are poor due to subdued demand from domestic and overseas markets.
The German economy has been exposed to a technical recession, given that the nation’s growth contracted in the second quarter of this year, and the outlook for the third quarter remains uncertain.
Meanwhile, ECB policymakers have also acknowledged growing weakness in the German economy and see more interest rate cuts as appropriate in the remainder of the year. Last week, ECB board member Piero Cipollone said, "There is a real risk that our stance could become too restrictive."
On the economic data front, Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence has worsened further to -15.4 in September from -13.9 in August. This appears to be the outcome of the deteriorating economy’s health amid a slowdown in the German economy.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD falls sharply as US Dollar extends recovery
- EUR/USD extends its downside below 1.1050 in Monday’s European session. The major currency pair declines as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens after mixed cues over current labor market health from Friday’s United States (US) Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report for August, which diminished market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to reduce interest rates aggressively this month.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 101.50.
- The official employment report showed that fresh payrolls were fewer than expected, the Unemployment Rate fell expectedly, and the Average Hourly Earnings, a key measure of wage growth, grew at a faster-than-projected pace.
- Market participants were mainly focusing on the employment numbers as the Fed appeared to be confident that price pressures are on track to return to the desired central banks’ rate of 2%. Slower job demand increased evidence that the US economic growth is moderating. Still, the pace of decline was lesser than July’s impression, which diminished recession fears and the Fed’s large rate-cut bets.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed reducing interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%-5.00% in September is 27%, while the rest favors a 25-bps interest rate cut.
- Going forward, the US Dollar is expected to witness more volatility this week as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August is lined up for release on Wednesday.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD declines toward 1.1000
EUR/USD dips below 1.1050 in Monday’s European trading hours. The major currency pair weakens after failing to sustain above the crucial resistance of 1.1100. The near-tern outlook of the shared currency pair has become uncertain as it has dropped below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.1060.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls further to 50.00, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum.
The pair is expected to find support near the psychological level of 1.1000. On the upside, last week’s high of 1.1155 and the round-level resistance of 1.1200 will act as major barricades for the Euro bulls.
Economic Indicator
ECB Rate On Deposit Facility
One of the European Central Bank's three key interest rates, the rate on the deposit facility, is the rate at which banks earn interest when they deposit funds with the ECB. It is announced by the European Central Bank at each of its eight scheduled annual meetings.Read more.
Next release: Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:15
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 3.5%
Previous: 3.75%
Source: European Central Bank
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1050 amid USD demand, dismal EU Sentix
EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.1050 in the European session on Monday. Renewed US Dollar buying, amid a cautious market mood, and dismal Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index exert downward pressure on the pair. A potential ECB rate cut this week also keeps the pair on the back foot.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD extends its downbeat momentum below 1.3100 in European trading on Monday. The pair is weighed down by resurgent demand for the US Dollar, as traders stay cautious due to US slowdown concerns, ahead of the key inflation data later this week.
Gold price remains depressed below $2,500 amid stronger USD, downside seems limited
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some sellers for the second straight day on Monday and lanugishes below the $2,500 psychological mark through the Asian session.
Over $100 million in token unlocks could affect crypto this week
Data from TokenUnlocks show key token unlocks worth $115 million scheduled for this week. The top three are Aptos (APT), Starknet (STRK) and Xai (XAI), these account for $115.80 million in unlocks this week.
Week ahead: ECB poised to cut again, US CPI to get final say on size of Fed cut
ECB is expected to ease again, but will it be another ‘hawkish cut’? US CPI report will be the last inflation update before September FOMC. UK monthly data flurry begins with employment and GDP numbers.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.