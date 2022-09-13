- EUR/USD bears keep hold of the baton and eye the 0.9950s.
- The US dollar is firmer on the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Fed.
EUR/USD printed a fresh low in midday New York near 0.9973 and fell from a high of 1.0187 on the day following the US inflation data. At the time of writing, the price is trading near 1.4% down on the day with eyes on the 0.9950s.
Consumer prices handily beat expectations according to the Labor Department report, underlying inflation picked up amid rising costs for rents and healthcare. ''The core index significantly exceeded expectations as well, on the back of unrelenting shelter price inflation, rising at a robust 0.6% MoM. The YoY change in headline CPI fell to a four-month low of 8.3%, but prices in the core index accelerated to a five-month high of 6.3% YoY,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''In our view, the August CPI report supports a continued aggressive effort by the Fed to restrict its inflation-adjusted policy stance.''
''We now expect the FOMC to raise the target rate by 75bp at its meeting next week, deliver another 75bp hike in November, and hike a further 50bp in December. We also now expect a higher terminal rate range of 4.25-4.50% by year-end.''
Meanwhile, however, Nomura analysts said on Tuesday that the Fed is likely to raise its short-term interest rate target by a full percentage point at its policy meeting next week, because of the emergence of upside inflation risks. The Federal Reserve will release its policy decision at the close of its two-day meeting next week, on Sept. 20-21.
Nomura predicted that the US central bank would raise its fed funds target rate by 50 basis points at both the November and December meetings. The fed funds target is currently 2.25%-2.50%, following the Fed's 75-basis-point hike in July.
EUR/USD technical analysis
As per the prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a run to 0.9950 on a break of trendline support, it stated that the weekly chart showed that the price was correcting into the neckline of the M-formation with scope for a deeper correction towards a 61.8% ratio:
Update:
The price has been rejected at the 61.8% ratio and there are now eyes on a move lower towards the 0.9950s as per the hourly chart:
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.