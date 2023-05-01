EUR/USD falls as ISM Manufacturing PMI improves, boosting USD on Fed tightening speculation

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:
  • EUR/USD dips as ISM Manufacturing PMI for April shows improvement but falls short of expansionary territory.
  • IMF Chief Downplays de-dollarization concerns amid banking sector vulnerabilities.
  • EU Inflation Figures and HCOB Manufacturing PMI to provide insight on the European Central Bank's chances for a 50 or 25 bps rate hike.

The EUR/USD dropped below 1.1000 after the ISM announced that manufacturing activity in April improved. However, it stood in contractionary territory, while a measure of inflation in the same data increased. Therefore, speculations for further tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) underpinned the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0969 after hitting a high of 1.1035.

EUR/USD losses traction and creeps lower on US data

A risk-on impulse dominates the US equity markets, courtesy of JP Morgan's acquiring the troubled First Republic Bank. However, that's not happening in the FX space, as the EUR/USD fell after the ISM Manufacturing PMI for April improved to 47.1 from 46.3 in the prior's month. While there were improvements in the Orders and Production subcomponents, they fell short of reaching expansionary territory. The Prices Index increased by 4 points to 53.2, which led to speculation that the Federal Reserve might implement tighter monetary policies in the upcoming Wednesday.

Therefore, the EUR/USD retraced, past the daily pivot point and beneath the S1 daily pivot, at 1.0970. It should be said that the greenback underpinned by higher US T-bond yields, its printing losses of 0.46%, up at 102.149.

As of writing, comments from the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday said, "De-dollarization isn't on top of my worry list." She added, "There may be more vulnerabilities exposed in the banking sector," and warned that they would see quite a lot of regulatory and disclosure thinking in the wake of the banking crisis.

An absent Eurozone's (EU) economic docket kept EUR/USD traders leaning on the American Dollar (USD) dynamics and market sentiment. On Tuesday, the EU's agenda will feature inflation figures and the HCOB Manufacturing PMI in its final reading. The US economic calendar would feature the JOLTs Job Openings report and Factory Orders ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD Daily Chart

From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD is still upward biased but about to test the 20-day EMA at 1.0955. A fall below the latter will expose the 1.0900 figure, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.0856. Conversely, if EUR/USD buyers reclaim 1.1000, further upside is warranted at around 1.1095.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0965
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 1.1019
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0965
Daily SMA50 1.0799
Daily SMA100 1.0762
Daily SMA200 1.0414
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1045
Previous Daily Low 1.0962
Previous Weekly High 1.1095
Previous Weekly Low 1.0962
Previous Monthly High 1.1095
Previous Monthly Low 1.0788
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0994
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0973
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0926
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.089
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1055
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1138

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0950 on broad US Dollar strength

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0950 on broad US Dollar strength

EUR/USD broke below 1.1000 and extended its slide toward 1.0950 on Monday. Following the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey, which showed stronger input inflation in April, the US Dollar continues to gather strength against its rivals and weighs heavily on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as USD recovery continues

GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as USD recovery continues

GBP/USD has lost its footing and dropped to a fresh daily low below 1.2500 in the second half of the day on Monday. A strong inflation reading in the April ISM Manufacturing PMI survey seems to be helping the US Dollar outperform its rivals and dragging the pair lower.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD losing bullish strength and at risk of falling further Premium

Gold: XAU/USD losing bullish strength and at risk of falling further

Spot gold was quite volatile so far this Monday, starting the day on a down note and falling to $1,977 a troy ounce during the Asian session, later recovering to $2,005.98 ahead of Wall Street's opening. 

Gold News

Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%

Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%

Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.

Read more

First Republic Bank crashes 39% as FDIC takes over, sells assets to JPMorgan

First Republic Bank crashes 39% as FDIC takes over, sells assets to JPMorgan

First Republic Bank (FRC), one of the fastest growing major banks of the past decade, has reached the conclusion of its story. Early Monday, the FDIC announced that JPMorgan had won the bid to buy the bank's assets and assume resposibility for all deposits.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures