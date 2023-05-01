EUR/USD falls as ISM Manufacturing PMI improves, boosting USD on Fed tightening speculation

- EUR/USD dips as ISM Manufacturing PMI for April shows improvement but falls short of expansionary territory.
- IMF Chief Downplays de-dollarization concerns amid banking sector vulnerabilities.
- EU Inflation Figures and HCOB Manufacturing PMI to provide insight on the European Central Bank's chances for a 50 or 25 bps rate hike.
The EUR/USD dropped below 1.1000 after the ISM announced that manufacturing activity in April improved. However, it stood in contractionary territory, while a measure of inflation in the same data increased. Therefore, speculations for further tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) underpinned the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0969 after hitting a high of 1.1035.
EUR/USD losses traction and creeps lower on US data
A risk-on impulse dominates the US equity markets, courtesy of JP Morgan's acquiring the troubled First Republic Bank. However, that's not happening in the FX space, as the EUR/USD fell after the ISM Manufacturing PMI for April improved to 47.1 from 46.3 in the prior's month. While there were improvements in the Orders and Production subcomponents, they fell short of reaching expansionary territory. The Prices Index increased by 4 points to 53.2, which led to speculation that the Federal Reserve might implement tighter monetary policies in the upcoming Wednesday.
Therefore, the EUR/USD retraced, past the daily pivot point and beneath the S1 daily pivot, at 1.0970. It should be said that the greenback underpinned by higher US T-bond yields, its printing losses of 0.46%, up at 102.149.
As of writing, comments from the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday said, "De-dollarization isn't on top of my worry list." She added, "There may be more vulnerabilities exposed in the banking sector," and warned that they would see quite a lot of regulatory and disclosure thinking in the wake of the banking crisis.
An absent Eurozone's (EU) economic docket kept EUR/USD traders leaning on the American Dollar (USD) dynamics and market sentiment. On Tuesday, the EU's agenda will feature inflation figures and the HCOB Manufacturing PMI in its final reading. The US economic calendar would feature the JOLTs Job Openings report and Factory Orders ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD is still upward biased but about to test the 20-day EMA at 1.0955. A fall below the latter will expose the 1.0900 figure, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.0856. Conversely, if EUR/USD buyers reclaim 1.1000, further upside is warranted at around 1.1095.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0965
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.1019
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0965
|Daily SMA50
|1.0799
|Daily SMA100
|1.0762
|Daily SMA200
|1.0414
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1045
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0962
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1095
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0994
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.089
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1138
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
