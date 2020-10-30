EUR/USD fails to recover and drops back under 1.1700 consolidating weekly losses

- Euro unable to hold above 1.1700 versus US dollar, turns negative.
- DXY erases losses, consolidates important weekly gains supported by risk aversion.
The EUR/USD is about to test the weekly low as stocks resume the decline in Wall Street. The resurgence of risk version boosted the US dollar across the board. The pair printed a fresh daily low at 1.1658 and is under pressure, looking at the 1.1650 zone.
The DXY bounced to the upside and is now approaching 94.00 as Wall Street indexes failed to hold to marginal gains. The Dow Jones is falling 1.74% and the Nasdaq declines 2.90%.
Risk aversion appears to be the key driver in the recent strength rally of the greenback. Also, analysts point to end of month flows as the reason for those gains. The dollar is approaching recent highs and is consolidating important weekly gains across the board.
Economic data from the US released on Friday came in better-than-expected but it did not help to offset the current tone across financial markets, dominated by precaution ahead of US presidential elections and amid increasing concerns of the impact of the coronavirus spread.
From a technical perspective, EUR/USD is moving toward the key support of 1.1650. The mentioned area is not only the weekly low but also the 20-week moving average. Below that level attention would turn to the September low near 1.1610. The negative tone continues to prevail in the short-term while on a wider perspective, is it moving sideways in a wide range between 1.16 and 1.1870.
Technical outlook
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1685
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1675
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1774
|Daily SMA50
|1.1789
|Daily SMA100
|1.165
|Daily SMA200
|1.1312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.165
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1881
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1703
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1692
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1586
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1522
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1803
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1847
EUR/USD tumbles to around 1.1650 amid a souring market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, despite update eurozone GDP, The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with 0.9%.
GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.
Gold spikes to two-day tops, inching back closer to $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday gains and jumped to two-day tops, around the $1890 region during the early North American session. The precious metal witnessed some short-covering move on the last trading day of the week and moved away from one-month lows set in the previous session.
Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected
The economic activity in Canada expanded by 1.2% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This print followed July's growth of 3.1% (revised from 3%) and beat the market expectation of 0.9%.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.