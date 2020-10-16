EUR/USD is on the back foot amid rising eurozone cases in Europe while growing doubts about US fiscal stimulus may further boost the safe-haven dollar. Furthermore, US retail sales may disappoint again and add to the risk-off mood, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“After suffering either local or moderate increases in COVID-19 cases, recent days have seen surges. Governments are trying to avoid national lockdowns and limitations to movements, but the current restrictions – and fears of new ones – already weigh on economic activity and hurt the common currency. The latest comes from Italy, where the government is also considering a curfew.”
“President Donald Trump tweeted ‘go big’ on a relief package and wants to offer more than $1.8 trillion while Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said a small package is enough and seems focused on the Supreme Court. Without stimulus, markets are falling and the safe-haven dollar is in demand.”
“The Retail Sales report for September is set to rock markets. Consumption is central to the world's largest economy and the lapse of several government aid programs in late July already took its toll in August. Expectations for the upcoming release are already moderate, but have they gone far enough? Another shortfall could further fuel demand for the safe-haven dollar. Later in the day, the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index is set to show a stall in the recovery.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 on hopes that Brexit talks continue
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29, buoyed by reports that UK PM Johnson will opt to continue Brexit talks. EU leaders refused to accelerate talks and asked the UK for more concessions. British COVID-19 cases are rising.
Gold stuck in range above $1900 ahead of US data
Gold trades in a narrow range above $1900 ahead of key US data. The spot fades upside momentum while stepping back from the intraday high of $1,910.72. 200-bar EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September’s downside limit immediate upside.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.