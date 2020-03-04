EUR/USD faces some near-term consolidation – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group expect EUR/USD to attempt some consolidation ahead of a potential move to the 1.1240 region.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “EUR dipped below the bottom of our expected sideway-trading range of 1.1100/1.1190 (low of 1.1093) before soaring to an overnight high of 1.1212. Despite the strong advance, momentum is ‘overstretched’ and further strong gain is unlikely. That said, EUR could move above the overnight high but the late December peak of 1.1239 is likely out of reach. Support is at 1.1130 followed by 1.1100.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We indicated yesterday (02 Mar, spot at 1.1040) that that ‘the rapid improvement in momentum suggests a move above 1.1096 would not be surprising and if EUR can register a NY closing above this level, it could continue to advance towards 1.1170’. The scenario was supposed to take a few days to evolve but EUR blast past 1.1096 and cracked 1.1170 with a few hours (overnight high of 1.1185). Now that 1.1170 is breached, the focus has shifted to the late December high of 1.1239. The prospect for a move to this level is not low but EUR is likely to take a breather and consolidate for a couple of days first before making a move towards 1.1239. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level has moved higher to 1.1000 from yesterday’s level of 1.0940.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid weaker US yields, Biden's lead
EUR/USD is trading at the higher ground as US yields drop and weigh on the dollar after the Fed´s cut. Earlier, the greenback gained ground as centrist Biden led the Democrats' Super Tuesday."
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2800 amid BOE speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.28, amid speculation that the BOE follows the Federal Reserve in announcing rate cuts to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis. Final UK Services PMI is 53.2 in February.
Forex Today: Biden boosts mood after Fed's coronavirus cut fails, critical US data eyed
Centrist Joe Biden is emerging as the new front-runner in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" of primaries. Nevertheless, left-leaning Bernie Sanders has won California – the largest state – and the race continues.
Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.