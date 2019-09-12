EUR/USD faces fierce resistance and has room to fall ahead of the ECB – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important decision of the European Central Bank. Will Draghi drag the euro down or disappoint high expectations and send it higher? The world's most popular currency pair is poorly-positioned ahead of the event.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD is trading below a dense cluster of technical levels between 1.1019 to 1.1030. The area includes the Simple Moving Average 10-4h, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper, Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the BB 15min-Upper, and the SMA 100-15m, and more.

Further up, the next hurdle awaits at 1.1070, which is the convergence of the BB 4h-Upper and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.

Next, 1.1105 is the next cap, where the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day and the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1 meet the price.

Looking down, weak support awaits at 1.0990, which is the confluence of the previous daily low and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.

Lower, some support awaits at 1.0962, which is the previous monthly low.

Even lower, the downside target is 1.0885, which is where the Pivot Point one-month Support 1 hits the price.

