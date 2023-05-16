EUR/USD faces barricades above 1.0880 as spotlight shifts to US debt-ceiling issues

- EUR/USD is struggling in extending its recovery above 1.0880 as the USD Index has made a recovery.
- The expectations for a neutral policy stance by the Federal Reserve have jumped further as US labor market conditions have started easing.
- The street is mixed over the interest rate guidance for the European Central Bank as the central bank seems far from the interest rate peak.
- EUR/USD is making efforts for shifting the auction above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0876.
EUR/USD is facing delicate barricades around 1.0880 in the early European session. The major currency pair is struggling in extending its recovery further as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is gathering strength for a reversal after a sheer correction.
S&P500 futures witnessed selling pressure in early Asia as investors are paring positions in risk-sensitive assets ahead of the US debt-ceiling talks. The overall market mood is turning risk-averse as investors are worried that further delay in US debt-ceiling outcome would fuel fears of a default in augmenting obligated payments by the US Treasury.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown signs of recovery after building a base around 102.40. Apart from the US debt-ceiling talks, the United States Retail Sales data also holds significant importance. Meanwhile, the demand for US government bonds has increased. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 3.49%.
Federal Reserve policymakers’ mixed views on interest rate guidance
An unchanged interest rate policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely anticipated by the market participants as the United States inflation is consistently softening for the past few months. Also, US Producer Price Index (PPI) has slowed down sharply due to a bleak economic outlook and lower gasoline prices. Recently, the expectations for a neutral policy stance jumped further as US labor market conditions started easing. However, Federal Reserve policymakers have mixed views on interest rate guidance.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic. Fed policymaker told Bloomberg on Monday that, if he were voting now, he would vote to hold rates in June. However, he warned that he has to keep a possible rate hike on the table.
While Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin believes “It is not obvious to me that there is a financial stability challenge of having a higher rate path. I don’t see the urgency of making a different decision because of financial stability risks.”
Investors await US debt-ceiling talks
Investors are underpinning the risk-aversion theme to dodge uncertainty associated with US borrowing cap negotiations to avoid the risk of default by the US Treasury in augmenting obligated payments. Postponed Friday’s meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and a volatile action in the FX domain cannot be ruled out. No doubt, US President Joe Biden will work on closing the argument with approval for a higher borrowing cap for the US Treasury without surrendering the budget for spending initiatives. However, House of Representatives Joseph McCarthy would also attempt for reducing spending to avoid expanding budget deficit.
Reuters reported that US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told on Monday, “Congressional and White House negotiators were still far apart in talks to raise the debt ceiling to avoid a default.”
Eurozone GDP to remain in spotlight
The street is awaiting the release of the preliminary Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data to understand its economic strength as European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have been consistently betting on the Eurozone’s economic resilience for a period of time. As per the estimates, the pace of GDP growth is seen unchanged on a quarterly and an annual basis at 0.1% and 1.3% respectively.
Meanwhile, the street is confused over the interest rate guidance for the European Central Bank (ECB) as the central banks seem far from the interest rate peak.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD is making efforts for shifting auction above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (placed from March 15 low at 1.0516 to April 26 high at 1.1095) at 1.0876 on a four-hour scale. The downward-sloping trendline from May 08 high at 1.1054 will act as a barricade for the Euro bulls.
Also, the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0893 is restricting the upside for the shared currency bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) would drop again if fails to jump above 40.00.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0873
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0874
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0983
|Daily SMA50
|1.0875
|Daily SMA100
|1.0801
|Daily SMA200
|1.0456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0891
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0845
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0848
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.085
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0804
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0941
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.