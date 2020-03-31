EUR/USD eyes indecisive monthly close

  • EUR/USD is on track to close March with a Doji candle, which represents indecision in the market. 
  • Doji's high and low are focal points for the bull-bear tussle. 
  • Risk reset and dollar weakness look likely with China's PMI bettering estimates.

EUR/USD has witnessed wild swings in both directions over the last four weeks and is on track to end March on an indecisive or flat note.

The currency pair rose to a high of 1.1495 on March 9, extending the late February rebound from 1.07778, as markets offered US dollars in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the US and the resulting risk aversion in the equity markets.

The situation worsened by mid-March as the relentless sell-off in the stock markets triggered a liquidity crisis and a global dash for the US dollar.

The EUR/USD pair fell from 1.1495 to 1.0636 in the 14 days to March 23 before regaining some poise with a move above 1.10. At press time, the spot is trading largely unchanged on the month at 1.1030.

The monthly candle has taken the shape of a Doji candle, a sign of indecision in the market place. From a long-term perspective, the high and low of the Doji candle at 1.1495 and 1.0636, respectively, are the levels to beat for the bulls and the bears.

As for Tuesday, the focus will be on the broader market sentiment, which could turn pro-risk, as the China data released in Asia showed the manufacturing activity rebounded sharply to above-50 levels or expansion territory.

A risk-on rally will likely weaken the haven demand for the US dollar and push EUR/USD higher. On the data front, the German Import Price Index for February and the Unemployment Rate is scheduled for release along with the preliminary Eurozone Consumer Price Index for March. Across the pond, the US Consumer Confidence and the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index are due for release.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1024
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.1047
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1062
Daily SMA50 1.0999
Daily SMA100 1.1049
Daily SMA200 1.108
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1144
Previous Daily Low 1.101
Previous Weekly High 1.1147
Previous Weekly Low 1.0636
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0933
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1201
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1258

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

