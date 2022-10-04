- EUR/USD picks up extra pace and trespasses 0.9900.
- The dollar remains well under pressure, as DXY breaks 111.00.
- ECB’s Lagarde is due to speak later in the session.
While the greenback accelerates its daily decline, EUR/USD exacerbates its march north and breaks above the key 0.9900 hurdle on Tuesday.
EUR/USD now targets the parity zone
Indeed, EUR/USD now navigates the area of fresh 2-week highs past the 0.9900 hurdle, always propped up by the weaker tone surrounding the buck, which appears in turn under pressure against the backdrop of declining US yields across the curve.
However, the decline in yields is by no means exclusive to the US debt market. In fact, the German 10-year bund yields retreat to multi-session lows in the vicinity of 1.75% after climbing to levels last seen in August 2011 just few sessions ago.
Data wise in Euroland - and while market participants wait for Chairwoman Lagarde – Producer Prices in the euro zone rose more than expected 5% MoM in August and 43.3% over the last twelve months.
In the US, all the attention will be on the release of Factory Orders and speeches by FOMC’s Logan, Williams, Mester, Jefferson and Daly.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD keeps the strong recovery well and sound with the renewed target at the 0.9900 neighbourhood, always against the backdrop of the intense drop in the greenback.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. The latter has been exacerbated further following the latest rate hike by the Fed and the persevering hawkish message from Powell and the rest of his rate-setters peers.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the sour sentiment around the euro
Key events in the euro area this week: Eurogroup Meeting, Germany, EMU Final Manufacturing PMI (Monday) – ECB Lagarde (Tuesday) – Germany Balance of Trade, EMU, Germany Final Services PMI (Wednesday) – Germany Construction PMI, EMU Retail Sales, ECB Accounts (Thursday) – Germany Retail Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle. Italian post-elections developments. Fragmentation risks amidst the ECB’s normalization of its monetary conditions. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.95% at 0.9918 and the breakout of 0.9934 (weekly high October 3) would target 1.0032 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0050 (weekly high September 20). On the other hand, the next support appears at 0.9535 (2022 low September 28) ahead of 0.9411 (weekly low June 17 2002) and finally 0.9386 (weekly low June 10 2002).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily rally, trades above 0.9900
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in nearly two weeks above 0.9900 on Tuesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback amid a risk-positive market mood helps the pair stretch higher ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD rebounds from 1.1300 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD has managed to regain its traction and climbed toward 1.1400 after having tested 1.1300 earlier in the session. The dollar stays under selling pressure as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets and the US Dollar Index stays deep in red below 111.00.
Gold renews multi-week highs above $1,710
Following a consolidation phase during the European session, gold continued to stretch higher and reached its highest level in three weeks above $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower following Monday's sharp drop, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
BTC eyes $20,800, but narrative is far from bullish
Bitcoin shows a slight increase in momentum that has initiated a consolidation in the form of an ascending parallel channel, which can be seen steadily rising on the four-hour price chart.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock roars past other chipmakers to start October
AMD showed relative strength on Monday. Shares of the chip designer advanced 4.3% to just above $66. The entire market is rising to start the month of October, but AMD is outperforming most of its peers.