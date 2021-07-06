EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1800 as USD accelerates to the upside

The bias in EUR/USD continues to point to the downside. A consolidation below 1.1820 would expose the 1.1800 support. Below the next level stands at 1.1760. A close around current levels would be the lowest since early April. A recovery above 1.1860 would alleviate the pressure.

On the first regular day of the week, after yesterday’s holiday in the US , bonds are rising sharply. The 10-year yield dropped to 1.35%, the lowest since February. The Dow Jones is losing almost 1%. Despite lower yields and weaker-than-expected US data , the greenback is holding onto most of its gains.

The greenback rose sharply versus most of the currencies during the last hours, amid a decline in equity prices in Wall Street and despite lower US yields. The best performer has been the Japanese yen; boosted by risk aversion and the move in the bond market.

The EUR/USD pair printed a fresh two-day low at 1.1815 and rebounded modestly. So far it has been unable to move away from the 1.1830 area; it remains under pressure on the back of a stronger US dollar .

