EUR/USD extends rally to fresh multi-week highs near 1.1140

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Brexit headlines continue to dominate the market on Thursday.
  • Disappointing industrial production data from the United States weighed on the USD.
  • US Dollar Index slumped to its lowest level since late August.

After gaining 40 pips on Wednesday, the EUR/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum and advanced to its best level in more than seven weeks at 1.1139. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1130, up 0.52% on a daily basis.

Developments surrounding Brexit continued to dominate the market on Thursday. The United Kingdom and the European Union finally agreed on a proposed deal. However, the Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in a statement announced that they will be voting against the deal on Saturday and forced the British Pound to lose interest and caused the demand to shift toward the Euro. 

USD sell-off continues on Thursday

On the other hand, the disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the United States weighed heavily on the Greenback on Thursday and provided an additional boost to the pair.

The United States (US) Census Bureau reported that housing starts declined by -9.4% in September. Additionally, the Federal Reserve's monthly publication revealed industrial production contracted by 0.4% in September. "Manufacturing production decreased 0.5% in September, with output reduced by a strike at a major manufacturer of motor vehicles," the Fed noted.

The US Dollar Index slumped to its lowest level since August 26 at 97.50 before staging a technical recovery in the last couple of hours. At the moment, the index is down 0.45% on the day at 97.58.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1131
Today Daily Change 0.0059
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 1.1072
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0986
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1139
Daily SMA200 1.1214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1086
Previous Daily Low 1.1022
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1034
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0996
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.097
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1162

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1100

EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1100

The EUR/USD pair consolidates intraday gains, despite not so encouraging Brexit headlines after all. Mixed US data keeps the greenback under pressure, as well as equities trading in the green.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD comfortable above 1.2800, focus shifts to Parliament

GBP/USD comfortable above 1.2800, focus shifts to Parliament

The EU27 approved the latest withdrawal agreement and the political declaration, as expected. Broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair ahead of Parliament's extraordinary session next Saturday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point

USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point

The USD/JPY pair climbed higher toward the 109 handle during the European Trading hours as the announcement of the Brexit deal made allowed risk-on flows to dominate the markets. 

USD/JPY News

Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area

Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.

Gold News

As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again

As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again

Where does the dollar go from here? We might wonder if an okay US economy still fades a bit in the face of a recovering European and perhaps UK economy. We guess the dollar is not getting a comeuppance right now, just a correction.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures