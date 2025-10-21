TRENDING:
Canada CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD extends losses as US-China trade war concerns dissipate

  • The Euro extends losses below 1.1630 as the US Dollar firms up amid easing trade fears.
  • Trump affirmed that he is expecting to sign a "fair deal" with Xi Jinping next week.
  • The White House's economic advisor boosted sentiment further, anticipating the end of the US shutdown.
EUR/USD extends losses as US-China trade war concerns dissipate
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

EUR/USD moves lower for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, trading near the 1.1625 area at the time of writing, after having peaked at 1.1728 on Friday. Hopes that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping will de-escalate the trade standoff between the world's two largest economies are buoying the US Dollar (USD) across the board.

Trump soothed investors on Monday with a conciliatory tone towards China. The US President announced that he will meet Xi Jinping in South Korea next week to "discuss multiple issues," but he said that he expects to reach a fair trade deal with Beijing and that the US will have a very good relationship with the Asian country.

Furthermore, the White House economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, also affirmed on Monday that the US federal government shutdown is likely to end "sometime this week". That would provide the necessary data for the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy committee, which meets next week and is highly likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

The economic calendar is void on Tuesday, apart from a speech by European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. Lagarde spoke several times last week, and she is unlikely to say anything new regarding the bank's monetary policy plans.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.16%0.22%0.53%0.14%0.38%0.46%0.12%
EUR-0.16%0.05%0.37%-0.03%0.22%0.29%-0.04%
GBP-0.22%-0.05%0.32%-0.08%0.17%0.24%-0.09%
JPY-0.53%-0.37%-0.32%-0.41%-0.17%-0.09%-0.41%
CAD-0.14%0.03%0.08%0.41%0.24%0.32%-0.01%
AUD-0.38%-0.22%-0.17%0.17%-0.24%0.07%-0.29%
NZD-0.46%-0.29%-0.24%0.09%-0.32%-0.07%-0.33%
CHF-0.12%0.04%0.09%0.41%0.01%0.29%0.33%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: The US Dollar appreciates as trade fears wane

  • The latest episode of the trade rift between the US and China is ebbing. Trump and Xi meet next week to find a deal that guarantees a further extension of the trade truce beyond the November 1 deadline and avert Trump's threat of 100% tariffs on Chinese exports that would disrupt global trade. The US Dollar has reacted positively to the news.
  • Market volatility, however, remains subdued amid the lack of macroeconomic data. Investors are bidding their time this week, awaiting key developments next week, namely the outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting and the meeting between Trump and Xi in South Korea.
  • In the Eurozone, the victory of French Prime Minister Sebastién Lecornu in last week's no-confidence votes provided some support to the Euro. Investors, however, are aware of the fragility of the government and the serious challenge of having to pass a tightening budget through a deeply divided parliament. This is likely to keep Euro strength limited.
  • Macroeconomic data released by Destatis on Monday revealed that the German Producer Price Index (PPI) edged 0.1% down in September, against market expectations of a 0.1% increase. These figures follow declines of 0.5% and 0.1% in August and July, respectively. Year-on-year, the PPI fell 1.7%, following a 2.2% contraction in August.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD returned within the channel, aiming for 1.1600

EUR/USD Chart

EUR/USD broke below the reverse trendline at the 1.1640 area, returning to the broken bearish channel, after the rejection at 1.1730 last week, and increasing pressure towards the 1.1600 area. On the 4-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has breached the 50 level, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence is heading south below the signal line, highlighting the negative momentum.

The immediate bearish target is the October 15 low, near 1.1600. Further down, the October 9 and 14 lows in the area of 1.1545 would come into focus ahead of the channel bottom, now around 1.1470. On the upside, Monday´s highs are at 1.1675, well below Friday's high, near 1.1730. The pair would need to break those levels to ease bearish pressure and shift the focus to the October 1 high, around 1.1775.

US-China Trade War FAQs

Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.

An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD holds its two-day downtrend below 1.1650 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar gains on hopes that the ongoing US government shutdown will end this week and the easing of US-China trade tensions. Speeches from ECB officials are eyed. 

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD drops further below 1.3400  in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds fresh demand on easing US-China trade tensions. Traders will closely watch the US-China trade talks and UK September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due later this week. 

Gold moves further away from record high as firmer USD offsets supporting factors

Gold moves further away from record high as firmer USD offsets supporting factors

Gold extends its Asian session retracement slide from the vicinity of the all-time peak and touches a fresh daily low, around the $4,331-4,330 region in the last hour. The US Dollar attracts buyers for the third straight day, and turns out to be a key factor that prompts some profit-taking amid still overbought conditions on the daily chart.

CAKE under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

CAKE under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap trades in red below $2.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key level in the previous day. On-chain data further supports the bearish outlook as profit-taking among holders rises and large holders have been offloading their positions.

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Relief that the global economy, and all its regional parts, are doing much better than expected in the Spring despite the US tariff shock. Anxiety that underneath the recent benign economy and markets, tectonic shifts are underway, still in their early stages and poorly understood.

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap (CAKE) trades in red below $2.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key level in the previous day. On-chain data further supports the bearish outlook as profit-taking among holders rises and large holders have been offloading their positions.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers