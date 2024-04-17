EUR/USD extends its downside below 1.0630, focus on ECB’s Lagarde speech

- EUR/USD remains on the defensive around 1.0615 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- Fed’s Powell said it's appropriate to allow restrictive policy to continue to work, given the strength of the labor market.
- ECB’s Lagarde noted the central bank remains on course to cut rates in the near term, subject to any major shocks.
The EUR/USD pair extends its downside near 1.0620, bouncing off the Year-To-Date (YTD) low of 1.0600 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. However, the hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and the safe-haven flows might boost the US Dollar (USD) and cap the upside of EUR/USD in the near term.
On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the US economy's performance has been quite robust. Powell further stated that recent data indicates a lack of significant progress on inflation this year and it will take "longer than expected" to achieve the confidence that inflation will get down to the 2% target. A hawkish tilt by Fed’s Powell provides some support to the Greenback and drags the EUR/USD pair lower.
About the data, Housing Starts in the US fell 14.7% in March to 1.32 million units from the previous reading of a 12.7% increase (revised from 10.7%). The US Building Permits dropped 4.3% from a rising 2.3% (revised from 1.9%) in February. Finally, Industrial Production rose 0.4% MoM in March, compared to the 0.4% increase recorded in February, in line with market expectation.
Across the pond, there is growing speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will start lowering interest rates in June due to a weak Eurozone economic outlook and cooling core inflationary pressures. ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that the central bank remains on course to cut interest rates in the near term, subject to any major shocks. Lagarde added that the ECB will closely monitor oil prices amid the rising tensions in the Middle East. Later on Wednesday, the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for March will be due. Also, the ECB’s Cipollone, Schnabel and President Lagarde are set to speak.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0618
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0788
|Daily SMA50
|1.0818
|Daily SMA100
|1.086
|Daily SMA200
|1.0826
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0654
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0601
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0622
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0595
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0677
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD favours extra retracements in the short term
AUD/USD kept the negative stance well in place and briefly broke below the key 0.6400 support to clinch a new low for the year on the back of the strong dollar and mixed results from the Chinese docket.
EUR/USD extends its downside below 1.0630, focus on ECB’s Lagarde speech
EUR/USD extends its downside near 1.0620, bouncing off the Year-To-Date low of 1.0600 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. However, the hawkish comments from the Fed officials and the safe-haven flows might boost the US Dollar and cap the upside of pair in the near term.
Gold ascends but remains shy of testing $2,400 amid hawkish Fed remarks
Gold prices edged higher late in North American session, gaining 0.22% following a hawkish tilt by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Economic data from the United States was mixed, though Monday’s Retail Sales report and Powell’s remarks kept US Treasury yields higher, capping the yellow metal’s advance.
OKX executives depart from exchange while its XLayer Chain goes live
Two senior executives at crypto exchange OKX, Tim Byun and Wei Lan, have left the company after years of heading key roles, according to a CoinDesk source. However, the company is making expansion moves through the launch of its own Layer 2 chain.
UK CPI inflation data ahead: Sterling hovering north of key support
Following today's mixed bag of employment and wages data, today’s attention is directed to the March UK CPI inflation release. Both headline and core measures are expected to demonstrate further evidence of disinflation.