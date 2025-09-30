- EUR/USD extends its gains for a third consecutive day as the US Dollar remains on the defensive.
- Softer US Consumer Confidence and looming government shutdown risk weigh on the Greenback.
- JOLTS Job Openings surprise to the upside but fail to boost the US Dollar.
The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with EUR/USD erasing earlier losses as the Greenback remains on the defensive following the latest batch of US data. Weaker-than-expected consumer confidence figures and concerns over a potential government shutdown in the United States (US) kept the Greenback on the back foot, helping the Euro reverse its early decline.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1743 during the American session, extending gains for the third straight day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major peers, is hovering near 97.75, down about 0.20% on the day.
Data released earlier on Tuesday showed the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index fell to 94.2 in September from a revised 97.8 in August, signaling weaker household sentiment. Meanwhile, the JOLTS Job Openings report for August came in at 7.227 million, slightly above expectations of 7.20 million and up from July’s revised 7.208 million from 7.181 million.
Despite the small upside surprise in Job Openings, the Dollar failed to find support, as investors focused on weaker consumer confidence and lingering concerns about a slowing labor market.
Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Tuesday that the current “modestly restrictive” monetary policy stance is appropriate for now, but left the door open to further rate cuts if incoming data support easing. Collins said she backed the Fed’s recent rate cut, given the risks to the central bank’s dual mandate. She added that while the threat from inflation persists, upside risks to price pressure have waned.
She described her baseline outlook as “relatively benign,” expecting inflation to remain elevated into next year before easing, and predicting that hiring should rebound as firms adjust to tariffs. However, she warned that weaker labor demand could push unemployment higher, underscoring that the Fed’s policy path remains data-dependent.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.17%
|-0.62%
|0.03%
|-0.67%
|-0.45%
|-0.23%
|EUR
|0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.49%
|0.15%
|-0.52%
|-0.28%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.17%
|0.05%
|-0.42%
|0.23%
|-0.49%
|-0.25%
|-0.00%
|JPY
|0.62%
|0.49%
|0.42%
|0.61%
|-0.05%
|0.34%
|0.43%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.23%
|-0.61%
|-0.70%
|-0.45%
|-0.23%
|AUD
|0.67%
|0.52%
|0.49%
|0.05%
|0.70%
|0.22%
|0.48%
|NZD
|0.45%
|0.28%
|0.25%
|-0.34%
|0.45%
|-0.22%
|0.26%
|CHF
|0.23%
|0.06%
|0.00%
|-0.43%
|0.23%
|-0.48%
|-0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
