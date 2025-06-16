EUR/USD extends gains as DXY slides to near three-year low, Empire State Index slumps

- The EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1550 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) slips back below 98.00.
- Weak Empire State Manufacturing Index deepens Dollar pressure; Eurozone wage growth slows, giving the ECB room to stay cautious.
- Markets will eye US retail sales and the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday; fresh Eurozone HICP data and ECB speakers will also be in focus midweek.
The Euro (EUR) is climbing against the US Dollar (USD) at the start of the week, rebounding from Friday’s risk-off dip triggered by hostilities between Israel and Iran. With markets less jittery and the appetite for the US Dollar fading, the EUR/USD pair gains traction as the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats, with traders trimming risk-off bets and reacting to surprisingly weak factory data from New York.
The EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1600 at the time of writing, reversing from a high of 1.1616 with a daily gain of roughly 0.70% to trade near 1.1594. The pair remains slightly under last week’s peak at 1.1631, its highest level since October 2021. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, continues to drift lower, slipping back below the 98.00 mark to trade around 97.75, near its lowest level in three years.
Fresh data from the New York Federal Reserve added to the Dollar’s woes after the Empire State Manufacturing Index tumbled to -16.0 in June from -9.2 in May, missing market forecasts of -5.5. This marked the weakest reading since March’s two-year low of -20.0, signaling a deeper contraction in factory activity and fueling concerns over a slowdown in regional economic momentum.
Adding to the Euro’s backdrop, fresh Eurostat figures showed wages across the Eurozone rose by 3.4% YoY in the first quarter of 2025, slowing from a 4.1% increase in the previous quarter. This marks the weakest pace of wage growth since the third quarter of 2022, offering some relief to the European Central Bank (ECB) as it maintains a cautious, wait-and-see approach amid cooling inflation and lackluster growth momentum.
Echoing this cautious tone, ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel urged caution in Monday’s address at the Frankfurt summit, saying the bank should neither rule out further easing nor commit to a pause in rate cuts, given persistent uncertainties. Despite inflation hovering around target, he emphasised a meeting-by-meeting approach—especially in light of geopolitical risks tied to the Middle East—and warned that committing to a path now could backfire.
Looking ahead, markets will focus on Tuesday’s US retail sales data and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy decision on Wednesday, with no rate change expected but guidance closely watched. On the Euro side, fresh Eurozone inflation figures (HICP) are due the same day, alongside remarks from ECB officials such as Knot, Nagel, and Villeroy, which could offer more clues on the path for rates.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.46%
|-0.26%
|-0.33%
|-0.21%
|-0.82%
|-0.93%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|0.46%
|0.09%
|0.10%
|0.26%
|-0.23%
|-0.47%
|0.38%
|GBP
|0.26%
|-0.09%
|0.04%
|0.17%
|-0.32%
|-0.55%
|0.29%
|JPY
|0.33%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.13%
|-0.79%
|-0.96%
|-0.16%
|CAD
|0.21%
|-0.26%
|-0.17%
|-0.13%
|-0.54%
|-0.72%
|0.12%
|AUD
|0.82%
|0.23%
|0.32%
|0.79%
|0.54%
|-0.23%
|0.62%
|NZD
|0.93%
|0.47%
|0.55%
|0.96%
|0.72%
|0.23%
|0.85%
|CHF
|0.08%
|-0.38%
|-0.29%
|0.16%
|-0.12%
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes 0.6690
AUD/USD rapidly left behind Friday’s pronounced decline and regained strong impulse on Monday, surpassing the 0.6500 barrier with certain conviction and reaching new peaks around 0.6550. The move higher in spot was propped up by extra losses in the US Dollar and a generalised risk-on mood.
EUR/USD keeps the bid bias in place
EUR/USD surpassed the 1.1600 barrier once again, although it failed to extend the move further north in quite a firm start to the week. The renewed weakness around the Greenback allowed spot and the risk complex in general to regain composure and leave behind the recent drop.
Gold slips back to daily lows, looks at $3,380
Gold keeps its offered stance on Monday, and is now drifting lower to the area of daily troughs around $3,380 per troy ounce against the backdrop of persistent risk-on sentiment and shrinking effervescence in the Middle East. Furthermore, the tepid bounce in US yields across the board also contributes to the decline in the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP flaunts potential breakout to $3.00 on surging risk appetite
Ripple (XRP) flaunts a short-term bullish outlook as part of the recovery from the sell-off encountered last week after Israel launched attacks on Iran, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.