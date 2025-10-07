TRENDING:
EUR/USD approaches monthly lows with Fed, ECB speakers on focus

  • The Euro falls below 1.1700 against the US Dollar and approaches one-month lows at 1.1645.
  • France's political and fiscal crisis is keeping the Euro on the defensive this week.
  • The focus today is on the speeches from ECB and Fed officials.
Guillermo Alcala

EUR/USD is heading south for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The pair trades near 1.1665 at the time of writing, with France's political and fiscal crisis spooking investors and investors' focus turning to a slew of Fed and ECB speakers, including President Christine Lagarde, due later on the day..

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu shocked markets on Monday with his decision to resign from the government after only 27 days in charge and a few hours after announcing his new cabinet. President Emmanuelle Macron has asked Lecornu to negotiate a way out of the crisis with the governing coalition leaders, but opposition parties on the left and right are calling for a new snap election, and the president's credibility is severely damaged.

In this context, ECB's Lagarde declared on Monday that the disinflationary process is over, while the bank's Vice President Luis de Guindos warned about geopolitical risks and weak domestic growth, suggesting that the possibility of another rate cut is still on the table.

President Lagarde and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel are expected to provide further insight into the bank's monetary policy. In the US, Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers, including the Vice Chair of Supervision, Michelle Bowman, and US President Donald Trump's new appointment, Stephen Miran, will take the stage and might set the US Dollar's direction.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.42%0.36%0.27%0.09%0.33%0.55%0.27%
EUR-0.42%-0.05%-0.12%-0.32%-0.06%0.13%-0.02%
GBP-0.36%0.05%-0.08%-0.26%0.04%0.15%0.03%
JPY-0.27%0.12%0.08%-0.17%0.10%0.18%-0.03%
CAD-0.09%0.32%0.26%0.17%0.23%0.39%0.30%
AUD-0.33%0.06%-0.04%-0.10%-0.23%0.05%-0.01%
NZD-0.55%-0.13%-0.15%-0.18%-0.39%-0.05%-0.21%
CHF-0.27%0.02%-0.03%0.03%-0.30%0.01%0.21%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: France's political woes keep weighing on the Euro

  • The Euro remains on the back foot, with investors concerned about France's political void and its ability to tackle the country's booming fiscal deficit. The focus will be on President Macron's attempts to resolve the political deadlock, but his chances diminish by the minute. The Euro is likely to struggle in this backdrop.
  • Rating agencies have warned that the political standoff could trigger further downgrades of France's sovereign debt, according to news reports by Reuters. France's fiscal debt is nearly twice the European Union's 3% limit, and some agencies have expressed concerns that failure to apply fiscal consolidation measures will boost financing costs.
  • Eurozone macroeconomic data has failed to improve the market mood. German Factory Orders figures released on Tuesday have shown a 0.8% decline in August, compared to market expectations of a 1.4% growth, following a 2.7% contraction in July. Year-on-year, orders have increased at a 1.5% rate, after a 3.3% fall in July.
  • Later in the day, Bundesbank President and ECB member Joachim Nagel, and the ECB President Christine Lagarde are due to speak and could likely provide further clues on the bank's next monetary policy steps.
  • In the US, in the absence of macroeconomic releases, the conferences of Fed officials Raphael Bostic, Neel Kashkari, Michelle Bowman, and Stephen Miran might give fundamental guidance for the US Dollar.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD approaches key support at the 1.1645 area

EUR/USD Chart

The EUR/USD is coming under renewed bearish pressure on risk-off markets with price action nearing the monthly lows at the 1.1645 area. The 4-hour chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) has consolidated below the key 50 level, highlighting the bearish momentum, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below the signal line, suggesting the possibility of further depreciation.

A confirmation below the mentioned 1.1645 area (September 25 low) would clear the path towards the September 2 and 3 lows, near 1.1610, and the August 22 and 27 lows, near 1.1575. Upside attempts are likely to be challenged at the descending trendline resistance, now around 1.1730, ahead of the last week's highs at the 1.1765-1.1775 area, and the September 23 and 24 highs, near 1.1820.

Economic Indicator

ECB's President Lagarde speech

The European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde, born in 1956 in France, has formerly served as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and minister of finance in France. She began her eight-year term at the helm of the ECB in November 2019. As part of her job in the Governing Council, Lagarde holds press conferences in detailing how the ECB observes the current and future state of the European economy. Her comments may positively or negatively the Euro's trend in the short term. Usually, a hawkish outlook boosts the Euro (bullish), while a dovish one weighs on the common currency (bearish).

Read more.

Next release: Tue Oct 07, 2025 16:10

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: European Central Bank

Economic Indicator

Fed's Bowman speech

Michelle W. Bowman" is an American attorney and the Vice Chair for Supervision on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Bowman has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on November 26, 2018, and her term ends on January 31, 2034.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Oct 07, 2025 14:05

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Federal Reserve

