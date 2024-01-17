EUR/USD: Expected correction in the Euro likely to take some time – Commerzbank

On Tuesday, the Dollar appreciated quite a bit and EUR/USD declined below 1.09. Economists at Commerzbank analyze the pair’s outlook.
The market remains on course with its expectations
The market is unlikely to be dissuaded from the view that rate cuts are on the agenda in the near term, given the difficult economic situation and falling inflation.
Without new data pointing to a renewed rise in inflation or a more robust Eurozone economy, the market is unlikely to adjust its current expectations.
With secondary data due before the next central bank meetings, our expected correction in the EUR is probably likely to take some time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
