EUR/USD erases gains and hits daily lows under 1.1720

- US dollar gains momentum as US stocks turn negative.
- EUR/SUD finds resistance at 1.1750, bounced to the downside looking at 1.1700.
- FOMC meeting starts, the decision on Wednesday could trigger volatility.
The EUR/USD found resistance below 1.1750 and tuned to the downside. During the last hour, the pair printed a fresh daily low at 1.1716. The move lower took place as Wall Street turned red and amid a stronger US dollar.
The deterioration in market sentiment boosted the yen and the dollar. The Dow Jones failed to hold to gains and is down by 0.05%, and the Nasdaq drops 0.01%. Concerns about the impact of the Evergrande situation weigh on the market. The company missed payments to two banks on Monday.
On Tuesday, economic data from the US came in above expectations, with housing starts and building permits rising unexpectedly. Attention is focused on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. On Wednesday, the central bank will announce its decision. No change in rates is expected. The expectations around the QE program will be the key.
EUR/USD unable to recover 1.1750
The pair peaked at 1.1748 on Tuesday, before turning to the downside. While under the 20-hour moving average at 1.1730, the intraday bias will be biased lower. The next critical support is seen at 1.1700, which protects the August low at 1.1662.
The euro remains under pressure, and only a recovery above 1.1820 would alleviate the pressure. In the very short-term, above 1.1730, the euro could again rise to test 1.1750; above the next resistance may be located at 1.1780.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1723
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1805
|Daily SMA50
|1.1794
|Daily SMA100
|1.1923
|Daily SMA200
|1.1989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1737
|Previous Daily Low
|1.17
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1714
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1669
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1778
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
