TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD edges up amid US data blackout and cautious markets

  • The Euro edges up to 1.1740 but remains trapped within previous ranges.
  • The US Dollar has found some support despite the weak employment data and rising bets of Fed rate cuts.
  • Investors to focus on the Eurozone's Unemployment Rate and US Challenger Job Cuts data.
EUR/USD edges up amid US data blackout and cautious markets
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

EUR/USD is trading with moderate gains, right above 1.1750 at the time of writing on Thursday, but still trapped within a tight range below 1.1760 for the third consecutive day. The US Dollar remains on the defensive amid rising bets of back-to-back Federal Reserve (Fed ) interest rate cuts, though risk appetite remains subdued, which keeps Euro (EUR) upside attempts limited.

US economic data released on Thursday was mixed. The ADP Employment Change showed an unexpected decline in September, adding pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates further over the upcoming months. Manufacturing activity, on the other hand, improved slightly above expectations, yet with new orders and employment steady at low levels, revealing the negative impact of tariffs.

With the US government closed amid a budget standoff, the Labor Department will not release the US jobless payrolls report, and, most likely, neither Friday's key Nonfarm Payrolls. In Europe, August's Unemployment Rate is the only event worth mentioning, while in the US, the Challenger Job Cuts could gather particular interest.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.12%-0.03%0.01%0.03%-0.11%-0.48%-0.09%
EUR0.12%0.08%0.12%0.13%0.00%-0.25%0.00%
GBP0.03%-0.08%0.06%0.03%-0.05%-0.32%-0.05%
JPY-0.01%-0.12%-0.06%0.00%-0.13%-0.59%-0.07%
CAD-0.03%-0.13%-0.03%-0.00%-0.15%-0.36%-0.11%
AUD0.11%0.00%0.05%0.13%0.15%-0.31%0.05%
NZD0.48%0.25%0.32%0.59%0.36%0.31%0.42%
CHF0.09%-0.01%0.05%0.07%0.11%-0.05%-0.42%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: FX markets remain rangebound in the absence of US data

  • The Euro Dollar remains trading within a 50-pip range above 1.1710. Recent Eurozone data have not been particularly supportive, and the US Dollar remains steady despite the downbeat employment figures and rising bets of Fed rate cuts. Investors seem to be wary of taking excessive risks, awaiting developments from the US regarding the government shutdown.
  • On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court dismissed US President Donald Trump's order to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and allowed her to remain in her position at least until January, when the court is expected to hear Trump's arguments. This sentence backs the Fed's independence and represents a significant setback to the president's attempts to control the central bank.
  • US economic data, however, continues to point to further monetary easing. Wednesday's ADP employment report revealed a net loss of 32K jobs in September, against expectations of a 50K increase. Beyond that, August reading was revised to a 3K decline from the 54K rise previously estimated, adding to evidence that the US labor market is deteriorating sharply.
  • September's US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index showed that business activity improved to 49.1 from 48.7 in August. The final data beat estimates of a 49.0 reading, but new orders declined to 48.9 from 51.4, and employment contracted at a 45.3 level, easing the optimism about the headline reading.
  • Recent data and the US government shutdown have prompted traders to increase their bets on immediate Fed rate cuts. Chances of a quarter-point easing in October are practically fully priced, with a 99% chance according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, while the odds for another such cut in December have increased to 86%, from 60% one week ago.
  • In Europe, September's preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) confirmed expectations of an acceleration to a 2.2% year-on-year rate, from 2% in August, while the core reading continued to grow at a steady 2.3% yearly rate.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD resistances at 1.1760 and 1.1795 keep holding bulls

EUR/USD Chart

EUR/USD immediate bias remains bullish, but technical indicators point to a weakening momentum, as bulls remain capped below the broken trendline. The 4-hour chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55 is close to the 50 neutral level, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is crossing below the signal line.

Bulls were rejected at the 1.1780 area on Wednesday, a few pips below the mentioned reverse trendline, now around 1.1795. A successful break of that level is needed to cancel the broader bearish trend from mid-September highs and shift the focus towards the September 23 and 24 highs, near 1.1820.

To the downside, immediate support is at the 1.1710-1.1715 area, which contained bears on Tuesday and Wednesday. Further down, last week's lows at the 1.1645-1.1655 area and the September 2 and 3 lows, near 1.1610, would come into focus.

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1750 as USD keeps sagging

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1750 as USD keeps sagging

EUR/USD builds on the latest upside above 1.1750 in European trading on Thursday. Concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown keep the US Dollar undermined across the board. The US Challenger Job Cuts data will be eyed in light of the ongoing federal shutdown. 

GBP/USD retakes 1.3500 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD retakes 1.3500 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD stretches recovery for the fifth consecutive day, retaking 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday. The pair appreciates as the Pound Sterling receives support from the BoE's cautious commentary, while the US Dollar remains weighed down by the uncertainty over the fallout from the US government shutdown. 

Gold remains confined in a range below all-time peak; bulls not ready to give up

Gold remains confined in a range below all-time peak; bulls not ready to give up

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move heading into the European session on Thursday and remains well within striking distance of the all-time peak touched the previous day. Investors seem unfazed by a partial US government shutdown amid expectations of a limited impact on the economic performance. 

Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases

Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices extend their gains on Thursday, after rallying over 7% and 5% so far this week. Both dog-themed meme coins signal fading bearish pressure on the momentum indicators and open the door for a continued rally in both meme coins.

Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation

Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation

The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.

Best brokers in Latin America

Best brokers in Latin America

Choosing the right broker is essential for traders in Latin America to access global markets, manage risks, and maximize their trading potential.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers