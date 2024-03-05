Share:

EUR/USD is buoyed by a weaker US Dollar following underwhelming US services sector performance.

The Eurozone's strong services and composite PMI readings suggest a slow yet positive economic recovery despite ongoing risks.

Market expectations shift, now forecasting close to 1% in Fed rate cuts by the end of 2024, as attention turns to an imminent ECB policy meeting.

During the North American session, the Euro extended its gains of more than 0.10% as the Greenback weakness in early Tuesday trading. After meandering at around the day’s lows of 1.0840, weaker than expected US data, the EUR/USD trades at around 1.0870.

Greenback dips on weak PMI figures, traders adjust Fed rate cuts expectations

The US economic calendar featured the release of the S&P Global Services PMI, followed by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) PMI. The former rose to 52.3, below January 52.5, while the Composite PMI, which encompasses manufacturing and services activity, was 53.8, missing estimates and the previous reading of 54.2.

Lately, the ISM Services PMI stood at 52.6, down from 53.4 and below the consensus of 53, triggering a downward reaction on the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of six currencies against the buck, dropped to an eight-day low of 103.58 on the release. Yet, it has paired some of its losses but remains negative at 103.69, down 0.13%.

Across the pond, the Eurozone (EU) HCOB Flash PMIs for Services and Composite were released. The Services Index rose 50.2, above expectations of 50.0, while the Composite improved to 49.2 from the 48.9 expected. Although the data suggests the EU’s economy is improving, downside risks remain. Even though the data was mixed, the EUR/USD failed to gain steam as traders await the European Central Bank (ECB) decision on Thursday.

Given the fundamental backdrop, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cut expectations continued to adjust. Data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) shows traders estimate 99 basis points (bps) of easing toward the end of 2024.

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The EUR/USD is tilted to the upside, sitting above all the daily moving averages (DMAs). If buyers reclaim 1.0900, expect further gains, with bulls targeting a downslope resistance trendline at 1.0975/85, ahead of 1.1000. On the other hand, if sellers drag the exchange rate below the 50-DMA at 1.0864, they could remain hopeful of pulling the spot toward the 200-DMA at 1.0830.