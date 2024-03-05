- EUR/USD is buoyed by a weaker US Dollar following underwhelming US services sector performance.
- The Eurozone's strong services and composite PMI readings suggest a slow yet positive economic recovery despite ongoing risks.
- Market expectations shift, now forecasting close to 1% in Fed rate cuts by the end of 2024, as attention turns to an imminent ECB policy meeting.
During the North American session, the Euro extended its gains of more than 0.10% as the Greenback weakness in early Tuesday trading. After meandering at around the day’s lows of 1.0840, weaker than expected US data, the EUR/USD trades at around 1.0870.
Greenback dips on weak PMI figures, traders adjust Fed rate cuts expectations
The US economic calendar featured the release of the S&P Global Services PMI, followed by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) PMI. The former rose to 52.3, below January 52.5, while the Composite PMI, which encompasses manufacturing and services activity, was 53.8, missing estimates and the previous reading of 54.2.
Lately, the ISM Services PMI stood at 52.6, down from 53.4 and below the consensus of 53, triggering a downward reaction on the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of six currencies against the buck, dropped to an eight-day low of 103.58 on the release. Yet, it has paired some of its losses but remains negative at 103.69, down 0.13%.
Across the pond, the Eurozone (EU) HCOB Flash PMIs for Services and Composite were released. The Services Index rose 50.2, above expectations of 50.0, while the Composite improved to 49.2 from the 48.9 expected. Although the data suggests the EU’s economy is improving, downside risks remain. Even though the data was mixed, the EUR/USD failed to gain steam as traders await the European Central Bank (ECB) decision on Thursday.
Given the fundamental backdrop, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cut expectations continued to adjust. Data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) shows traders estimate 99 basis points (bps) of easing toward the end of 2024.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD is tilted to the upside, sitting above all the daily moving averages (DMAs). If buyers reclaim 1.0900, expect further gains, with bulls targeting a downslope resistance trendline at 1.0975/85, ahead of 1.1000. On the other hand, if sellers drag the exchange rate below the 50-DMA at 1.0864, they could remain hopeful of pulling the spot toward the 200-DMA at 1.0830.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD kept the bearish tone and broke below 0.6500
AUD/USD added to Monday’s pullback and briefly dropped to the 0.6470 zone, or multi-day lows ahead of the releases of key GDP readings in Australia on Wednesday.
EUR/USD remained unable to gather serious upside traction
EUR/USD alternated gains with losses and ended the session in the mid-1.0800s after an earlier move to two-week tops near 1.0880 amidst rising cautiousness prior to the ECB meeting and Powell’s testimony.
Gold pressures record highs in the $2,140 region
Gold staged a technical correction after coming within a touching distance of a new record high above $2,040. Falling US Treasury bond yields and the modest selling pressure surrounding the USD, however, allows XAU/USD to cling to strong daily gains above $2,030.
Bitcoin price’s new peak sends spot BTC ETFs past $50 billion in assets
Bitcoin (BTC) price shattered the $69,000 threshold on Tuesday during the late hours of the Asian session, catching many of guard and blowing millions in short and long positions out of the water.
Precious Metals on the run as yields decline
In today's TradeGATEHub Live Trading session, Michael Venezia shares an insightful look into his trading strategies, focusing on Option Sweeps and the successful scalps he executed throughout the day.