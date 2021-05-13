Despite improved prospects of a sound H2 21 EU rebound as the Recovery Fund is disbursed and COVID-19 restrictions ease, EUR gains are likely to face the resistance of the European Central Bank, as reported by Westpac.
EU updated forecasts signal a notable H2 2021 lift in activity
“The EU published its quarterly economic forecasts this week with lifts in growth for both 2021 and 2022 from their Winter profile (4.2% from 3.7% and 4.4% from 3.7% respectively). The uplift is due to the now successful regional covid vaccine rollout and expectations for easing of the majority of COVID-19restrictions during H2 2021.
ECB officials have also stressed the flexibility of PEPP purchases, the pace of which was increased into the current quarter and now looks set to slow into mid-year as full ratification of the Recovery Fund appears imminent, given the EC summits.”
“Although EUR/USD looks set to breach its recent range (1.17-1.22) resistance, ECB officials are likely to voice concern in order to dampen moves above 1.22.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4050 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, bouncing off lows amid fresh US dollar selling. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Ethereum’s liquidity crisis will make ETH a safe haven asset
Ethereum could position itself as a safe haven asset as the network moves toward the upcoming London upgrade. Ether supply has been steadily decreasing since mid-2020, causing a liquidity crisis for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.