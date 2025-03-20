EUR/USD eases on Thursday, slipping below 1.0900 once again

- EUR/USD sheds 0.2% to fall back below the 1.0900 handle on Thursday.
- Market sentiment remains subdued overall as investors recover from Powell glut.
- Fiber markets have snapped a recent win streak as the Euro falls back for a second day.
EUR/USD backslid for a second consecutive trading day, falling one-fifth of one percent on Thursday as markets continue to keep one foot in the safe haven US Dollar amid still-bubbling market tensions around the US’s waffling on tariff policy.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell downplayed economic pitfalls at the hands of US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats that seem to exist in a quantum state where they both exist and do not exist simultaneously. According to Fed Chair Powell, downside risks have certainly elevated thanks to on-again, off-again tariff threats, but Fed policymakers continue to insist that US economic data remains healthy, albeit off of recent highs.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank’s Manufacturing Survey for March eased to 12.5 MoM, falling from the previous month’s 18.1 and declining for the second month in a row, but pulling the brakes and falling less than the median market forecast of 8.5. US weekly Initial Jobless Claims also rose slightly less than expected, clocking in at 223K net new jobless benefits seekers compared to the previous week’s 220K. Investors had expected a print of 224K. US Existing Home Sales also rose nearly a third of a million more transactions than expected, rising to 4.26 million units moved in February compared to January’s revised 4.09 million. Market watchers had expected a slight slowing to 3.95 million.
there is little of note on Friday's economic data docket, leaving investors to grapple with and digest the week's events. Traders will also be keeping an eye out for any social media developments from President Trump. Donald Trump has made a habit of sending major proclamations into the void during Friday afternoons, prompting significant market reactions to both end the current week and kick off the next one, even though the majority of President Trump's statements have an iffy track record of coming true.
EUR/USD price forecast
EUR/USD shed weight for a second day, trimming another 20-odd pips and dragging the major pair back below the 1.0900 handle. Price action is drifting into rough sideways chop as directional momentum bleeds out of the charts, but near-term bidding action remains supported by 1.0800.
EUR/USD daily chart
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady near 0.6300; seems poised to register modest weekly losses
AUD/USD oscillates in a range around the 0.6300 mark on Friday and remains on track to end in the red for the first time in three weeks. Uncertainty over Trump’s tariffs, fears of slowing economic growth, a weaker risk tone, and disappointing Aussie jobs data released on Thursday act as headwinds for the pair.
USD/JPY looks to build on overnight bounce from weekly low; not out of the woods yet
USD/JPY edges higher following the release of Japan's National Core CPI, though it lacks bullish conviction amid the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations. Moreover, trade jitters, geopolitical risks, and a weaker risk tone could underpin the safe-haven JPY.
Gold price consolidates below record high; bullish bias remains
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Friday as bulls now seem reluctant to place fresh bets after the recent strong move up to a record high and a modest USD uptick. However, persistent economic uncertainties amid Trump's trade tariffs and Fed rate cut bets should continue to support the non-yielding bullion.
XRP declines despite 400% growth in network activity
Ripple's XRP trades near $2.43 on Thursday after seeing a rejection at the $2.60 resistance. The remittance-based token has seen a 400% growth in network activity since the beginning of March.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.