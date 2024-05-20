EUR/USD eased from 1.0880 on Monday as looming rate differential weighs

- EUR/USD drifts down as Greenback bids mix with ECB cut expectations.
- Fedspeak talks down Fed cut hopes, but stubborn markets continue to hope.
- ECB geared for a summer rate cut, but mismatched talking points muddy the waters.
EUR/USD eased back from 1.0880 on Monday as talking points from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials weighed on otherwise quiet market flows. Broader markets are keenly anxious for signs of a rate cut from the Fed, but central planners continue to force down expectations with a tricky inflation outlook hobbling the Fed’s options on rate moves.
Read more: Fed officials lean into cautious stance as inflation concerns weigh on central planners
Tuesday promises more of the same, with a raft of Fed officials due to provide speeches throughout the day, while European traders will be looking ahead to an appearance from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. European Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures are due later in the week, with US Home Sales, PMIs, and Durable Goods Orders all due in the back half of the trading week.
ECB’s Kazaks: It's quite likely June will be when we start to cut rates
Market expectations of an ECB rate cut are on the high side on Monday after the ECB’s Martins Kazaks declared that June would be a good time to begin cutting rates. The Euro is easing against firmer currencies as investors price in an increasing likelihood of a widening differential between the EUR and the USD.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD has fallen back from last week’s peak near 1.0895, but it is still staunchly bullish in the near term. The pair holds above the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0826.
EUR/USD pushed into the bullish side of the 200-day EMA near the 1.0800 handle last week, but stalled progress could pull the pair back down to the last swing low near 1.0600.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0859
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.0869
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0756
|Daily SMA50
|1.0783
|Daily SMA100
|1.082
|Daily SMA200
|1.0789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0878
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0836
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0895
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0885
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0886
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0904
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0929
