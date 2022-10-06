- US dollar gains impulse on American hours as US yields keep rising.
- US Jobless Claims below expectations, focus turns to NFP.
- EUR/USD down for the second day in a row.
The EUR/USD dropped further after the beginning of the American session and bottomed at 0.9817, the lowest level in two days. The intraday bias is bearish with the US dollar looking stronger ahead of the NFP.
Dollar gains, despite data
On Thursday, economic data released in the US showed a larger-than-expected increase in Initial Jobless Claims to the highest level in five weeks. Despite the numbers, the dollar remains firm. Fed talk about the need to continue rising rates, keeps giving the dollar support.
The key drivers of dollar’s strength on Thursday are US yields. The US 10-year yield rose to the highest level in a week at 3.84% and the 2-year climbed above 4.20%. The DXY is up by 0.90%, at 111.20.
In Wall Street, US stocks area falling with the Dow Jones losing 0.47% and the Nasdaq down by 0.20%. The cautions tone also helps the dollar ahead of critical data on Friday. The US official employment report is due and its numbers could trigger more volatility. Market consensus is for an increase in payrolls of 250K.
At the 0.9830 zone
The EUR/USD bottomed at 0.9817 and then bounced back above the 0.9830 area. A consolidation under 0.9830 would leave the euro vulnerable. The next support stands at 0.9800 and then 0.9780 before the barrier around 0.9750.
On the upside, at 0.9855 emerges a resistance area, followed by the 0.9900 zone. A recovery above would alleviate the bearish pressure.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9836
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|0.9875
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9887
|Daily SMA50
|1.0014
|Daily SMA100
|1.0228
|Daily SMA200
|1.0634
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9995
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9835
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9741
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9968
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0062
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0129
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 0.9850 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to fresh daily lows below 0.9850 in the American session on Thursday. Hawkish comments from Fed's Kashkari on the policy outlook seem to be providing a boost to the greenback and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, trades below 1.1200
GBP/USD continues to push lower in the second half of the day and trades below 1.1200. The renewed dollar strength on hawkish Fed commentary and rising US yields forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure as markets start to prepare for Friday's jobs report.
Gold retreats to $1,710 area as US yields push higher
Gold lost its traction during the American trading hours and declined to the $1,710 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day despite disappointing jobless claims data from the US, causing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.
Dogecoin price and on-chain metrics forecast 35% rally for DOGE
Dogecoin price has been stuck trading between two barriers since August 28. The recent attempt to push through the upper limit indicates that DOGE buyers are ready to push it higher.
TSLA suffers again as Elon Musk moves ahead on Twitter deal
The will, he won't he debate surrounding Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and his bid for Twitter continues to rumble. Twitter (TWTR) stock initially soared on Tuesday as reports broke that the deal looked like it was on.