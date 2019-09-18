EUR/USD drops to test daily lows after Fed cut rates as expected

- US Dollar rises modestly after 25bps cut from the Fed.
- Euro down versus USD; unchanged versus GBP, CHF.
The EUR/USD pair was hovering around 1.1065 and dropped 1.1038, approaching daily lows after the release of the FOMC statement as the US Dollar rose moderately across the board.
As expected, the Fed cut rates 25bp to 1.75%-2.00%. The new projections show that seven out of 17 Fed staff members see another rate cut this year. Two members (George and Rosengren) voted against the rate cut while one member (Bullard) wanted a 50bps cut. Now trader await Powell’s press conference.
The Greenback rose immediately after the release of the statement but then pulled back. Equity prices turned lower but then moved off lows.
EUR/USD Levels to watch
So far EUR/USD has remained with today’s range. To the downside, immediate support might lie around 1.1035 followed by the strong 1.0990 area and 1.0960. On the upside, 1.1070/75 continues to be the resistance to break for a test of 1.1105/10. A close above 1.1110 would point to a continuation of the rally from 1.0925.
More levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1064
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1049
|Daily SMA50
|1.1124
|Daily SMA100
|1.1181
|Daily SMA200
|1.1258
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1076
|Previous Daily Low
|1.099
|Previous Weekly High
|1.111
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0932
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1132
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1188
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles down toward 1.10 on hawkish Fed cut
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about investment.
GBP/USD falls further away from 1.25 after the Fed
GBP/USD is trading further below 1.2500 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no fresh moves. The Brexit impasse and weak UK inflation figures weigh.
USD/JPY pops 20 pips on the as expected Fed
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.32 following the FOMC, travelling between 108.08 and 108.33 but is virtually flat on the day as the Fed lowered rats as expected by 25 basis points.
Gold falls below $1500 as US Dollar jumps after Fed cut rates
Gold prices turned lower and dropped below $1,500/oz after the FOMC meeting. The metal dropped amid a rally of the Greenback.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.