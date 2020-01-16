- US Dollar Index turns positive, weighs on EUR/USD.
- Greenback strengthens after US data, particularly the Philly Fed.
- Trump’s impeachment: Senate formal trial about to begin.
The EUR/USD pair hit earlier today at 1.1171 a one-week high before turning to the downside. The decline gained speed after it broke under 1.1140 and recently bottomed at 1.1125. As of writing, it trades at 1.1135, 20 pips below Wednesday’s close.
The decline so far found support in the lower bound of an ascendant channel seen in hourly charts. A break lower would increase the bearish pressure. However, if it the euro manages to hold above it could rebound toward the 1.1145 zone, now a resistance.
On a wider perspective, the EUR/USD holds a modestly bullish tone. According to analysts at Danske Bank, the pair will keep that bias over the next twele month. “We still look for EUR/USD to stay range-bound around 1.11 near term. On a 6-12M horizon, there is some possible but overall limited upside potential in the cross as EUR/USD remains undervalued, but for now we only expect to see a mere stabilisation. We still project the cross at 1.11 in 1M and 3M, edging to 1.13 in 6M and 1.15 in 12M.”
US dollar gains, Euro drops also versus GBP.
The move lower in EUR/USD took place amid a stronger US dollar across the board. The DXY is up for the day, above 97.30, recovering from weekly lows. US yield are up, with the 10-year at 1.81%, offering support to the greenback. The euro is also falling versus the British pound. As EUR/USD trades near daily lows, GBP/USD is hitting new fresh six-day highs.
In the US, the Senate impeachment trial is about to begin. Charges against US President Trump will be read and lawmakers will present the procedural groundwork. Regarding economic data, retail sales numbers came in slightly above expectations while the Philly Fed reading was much stronger than expected in January, favoring the decline in EUR/USD.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1134
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.1152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1142
|Daily SMA50
|1.1095
|Daily SMA100
|1.1068
|Daily SMA200
|1.1138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1164
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1118
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1208
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1085
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1099
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from the highs after strong US retail sales
EUR/USD has retreated back toward 1.1150 after US retail sales beat expectations with 0.5% on the control group. Earlier, the upbeat ECB minutes supported the euro.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.
Cryptos are building the basement for a burst through the roof
Consolidation continues and aims for resolution by early February. Improved global risk perception is holding back prices at key resistance levels. The battle to know how to classify the XRP adds uncertainty to the price.
Gold comes under pressure and drops to lows around $1,550/oz
The yellow metal is extending the choppy performance so far this week amidst the better mood in the riskier assets, particularly following the recent signing of the ‘Phase 1’ trade deal between China and the US.
USD/JPY hits fresh daily highs, eyes monthly highs
The USD/JPY rose further during the American session reaching a fresh daily high above 110.00 but it remained under the weekly top it hit on Tuesday at 110.20.