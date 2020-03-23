EUR/USD: Double bottom near 1.0635 amid risk-off

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD defended Friday's low in Asia and now looks to be charting a double bottom pattern. 
  • Haven demand against commodity dollars is likely boding well for EUR/USD. 

EUR/USD is charting a bullish reversal pattern on technical charts amid another brutal sell-off in the global equity markets. 

The common currency is drawing haven bids against currencies like the New Zealand dollar and the Australian dollar and the uptick in the crosses seems to be lifting EUR/USD. 

The currency pair found bids near 1.0635 in early Asia and is currently trading near 1.0717, representing a 0.20% gain on the day. 

Stock markets took a beating in Asia with the S&P 500 futures triggering a limit down with a 5% drop, as the fears of a coronavirus-led slowdown in the global economy were bolstered by the US Senate's failure to push forward the rescue package. 

Double bottom

The pair defended the area around 1.0635 on Friday and again found bids around that level during Monday's Asian trading hours. 

The double bottom has the neckline resistance at 1.0831, which, if breached, would open the doors to 1.0442 (target as per the measured move method). 

A breakout may be seen if the risk aversion worsens, leading to deeper losses in the commodity dollars and increased demand for the common currency. The economic calendar is light with the German Bundesbank's monthly report scheduled to release sometime during the European trading hours. Traders may also take cues from the Eurozone Consumer Confidence for March and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview

Today last price1.0717

Today Daily Change0.0021

Today Daily Change %0.20

Today daily open1.0696

Trends

Daily SMA201.107

Daily SMA501.1022

Daily SMA1001.1057

Daily SMA2001.1091

Levels

Previous Daily High1.0831

Previous Daily Low1.0638

Previous Weekly High1.1237

Previous Weekly Low1.0638

Previous Monthly High1.1089

Previous Monthly Low1.0778

Daily Fibonacci 38.2%1.0757

Daily Fibonacci 61.8%1.0712

Daily Pivot Point S11.0612

Daily Pivot Point S21.0528

Daily Pivot Point S31.0419

Daily Pivot Point R11.0806

Daily Pivot Point R21.0915

Daily Pivot Point R31.0999

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

