EUR/USD: Double bottom at 1.12, focus on German PPI

- EUR/USD has created a minor double bottom near 1.12.
- Trades increase bets of an aggressive Fed rate cut.
- Below-forecast German PPI will likely hurt the EUR.
EUR/USD seems to have created a minor double bottom pattern with the neckline resistance at 1.1286 over the last 13 days.
A break above 1.1286 would create room for a rally to 1.1380 (target as per the measured move method). That looks likely as traders have increased their bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would cut rates by an aggressive 50 basis points on July 31.
The probability that Fed would reduce interest rates by a half percentage point at its July 30-31 policy meeting stood at 63% in the North American session on Thursday, up from 34% on Wednesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.
However, the case for a double bottom breakout in the European session would weaken if the German German Producer Price Index (PPI), scheduled at 06:00 GMT, drops more than expected, reinforcing dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations. It is worth noting that a significant majority in the market, including rating agency Fitch, believes the ECB will restart the QE program.
That said, the pair will remain in the hunt for a double bottom breakout as long as it is held above 1.12. In fact, any weakness, seen after German data could be reversed in the US session if the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Jul) due for release at 14:00 GMT today, misses estimates by a big margin and Fed's Bullard sounds dovish, highlighting the need for "insurance cuts".
As of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1262, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a session low of 1.1240 earlier today.
Pivot points
-
- R3 1.138
- R2 1.133
- R1 1.1304
- PP 1.1255
-
- S1 1.1229
- S2 1.118
- S3 1.1154
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Double bottom at 1.12, focus on German PPI
EUR/USD seems to have created a minor double bottom pattern with the neckline resistance at 1.1286 over the last 13 days. A break above 1.1286 would create room for a rally to 1.1380 (target as per the measured move method).
GBP/USD: 4H 100MA challenges immediate upside amid overbought RSI
The GBP/USD pair’s recent recovery is currently struggling with the 100-hour moving average (4H 100MA) while taking the rounds to 1.2545 on early Friday. Sellers await a break of 1.2510/05 for fresh positions.
USD/JPY keeps gains above 107.50 amid USD bounce
USD/JPY is seen holding onto gains above the midpoint of the 107 handle, tracking the uptick in S&P 500 futures and US dollar across the board after the NY Fed disavowed President Williams’ comments.
Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout
Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.