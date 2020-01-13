EUR/USD: Dollar under pressure due to weak US jobs data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD is nearing a former support-turned-resistance line. 
  • Friday's dismal US data is likely powering gains and may continue to drive the pair higher in Europe. 

EUR/USD is better bid at press time and is closing on a former support-turned-resistance at 1.1132 – trendline rising from Nov. 29 and Dec. 24 lows. 

The greenback is flashing red, possibly due to the weak jobs data and wage growth figures released Friday. 

The Nonfarm Payrolls data showed the economy added 145K jobs in December, missing the expected print of 164K additions by a big margin. Further, downward revisions to previous months shed 15,000 jobs. 

More importantly, the average hourly earnings rose by 2.9% year-on-year in December compared to the 3.1% projection. That was the first below-3% print since July 2018. 

The anemic wage growth likely revived disinflation fears. As a result, the 10-year treasury yield fell by seven basis points to 1.81% on Friday and could extend losses on
Monday, further strengthening the bid tone around EUR/USD. 

The single currency could also draw bids on continued easing of US-China trade tensions. The US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was out on the wires on Sunday
informing markets that there will be talks on the phase-two of the US-China trade deal when the Chinese delegates arrive on January 15.

On the data front, the German Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for November is scheduled for release at 07:00 GMT. That data, however, seldom moves markets. All in all, the pair is at the mercy of the action in the treasury yields.  

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1129
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.1121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1141
Daily SMA50 1.1092
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.114
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1131
Previous Daily Low 1.1085
Previous Weekly High 1.1208
Previous Weekly Low 1.1085
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1113
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1102
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1094
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1158
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1185

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD challenges the former support-turned-resistance line at 1.1132. Friday's dismal US data is likely powering gains and may continue to drive the pair higher in Europe. The euro could also draw bids on US-China trade optimism.

