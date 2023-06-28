EUR/USD dives on speculations for additional hikes after Fed Chair Powell remarks

- EUR/USD tumbles to 1.0917, down 0.40%, after hawkish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB's President Christine Lagarde.
- Both policymakers’ commitment to bringing inflation down saw the greenback outperform the euro, with the EUR/USD falling to a daily low of 1.0896.
- Powell’s remarks boosted the US dollar, pushing the US Dollar Index up 0.45% to 102.970, as market expectations for a 25 bps rate hike in July increased to 84.3%.
EUR/USD snaps two days of straight gains drop on hawkish remarks by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, who shared a panel with the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. Even though both policymakers struck hawkish remarks, the greenback finished with the upper hand. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0917, down 0.40%, after hitting a weekly high of 1.0976 on Tuesday.
Hawkish comments by Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde drive the greenback higher, leading to a drop in EUR/USD
Wall Street is trading mixed, with the Dow Jones being the outlier, registering losses of 0.15%. Fed Chair Powell and ECB’s Lagarde shared a panel on Wednesday where policymakers talked about monetary policy. The ECB President Christine Lagarde said there is ground to cover, and if the baseline scenario stands, the European Central Bank will pull the trigger in July. She added that core inflation was not dropping as expected and did not comment on the September meeting.
At the same time, Fed Chair Powell said that policy “has not been restrictive for long,” emphasizing that most of the dot plot still sees two more increases. He added, “US economy is quite resilient and latest data consistent with that” and added the Fed needs to see more softening in the labor market.
Albeit both policymakers remain committed to bringing inflation down, Lagarde’s failure to commit to an additional hike in September hurt the Euro (EUR), as seen by the EUR/USD pair falling toward the daily low beneath the 1.0900 figure, at 1.0896 before recovering some ground.
Nevertheless, Powell’s comments boosted the greenback, as the US Dollar Index climbs 0.45%, at 102.970 shy of piercing the 103.000 marl. Meanwhile, expectations for a 25 bps rate hike in July jumped, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool, with odds at 84.3%, above June’s 27 76.9%.
In recent data, the US Trade deficit contracted by 6.1% to $-91.1 billion, vs. April’s $-97.1 billion, as shown by the US Department of Commerce. Sources cited by Reuters commented, “Even with the narrowing in May, the goods trade deficit is up by over 10% since March, and trade will likely be a drag on economic growth in the second quarter.”
Regarding the Eurozone data, the German GfK Consumer Sentiment showed consumer confidence is foreseen to fall to -25.4 in July, from a downward revised -24.4 in June. The report noted that elevated prices are eroding the households purchasing power. Also, consumers are spending less due to declining economic and income expectations.
Upcoming events
In the Eurozone area, the docket will feature inflation data in Germany and Spain. The latter will also reveal the business confidence poll. Across the pond, the US economic agenda will disclose Initial Jobless Claims, GDP data, housing data, and a slew of Federal Reserve speakers.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD remains neutrally biased but slightly tilted to the downside as the current EUR/USD trading session continues to edge lower. If EUR/USD achieves a daily close below the June 27 open of 1.0905, a bearish-engulfing candle pattern emerges, suggesting that further downside is expected. If that scenario happens, the EUR/USD next support would be the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.084, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.0851 and the 1.0800 mark. On the flip side, the EUR/USD first resistance would be the weekly high of 1.0976, followed by the psychological 1.1000 mark.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0911
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.0961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.083
|Daily SMA50
|1.0876
|Daily SMA100
|1.0814
|Daily SMA200
|1.0574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0977
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0902
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1012
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0916
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0872
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0991
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
