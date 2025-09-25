EUR/USD falls 0.60%, breaking key supports and extending downside momentum below the 1.1700 figure.

US Initial Jobless Claims, GDP and durable goods orders highlight resilient economy, pressuring Euro further.

Germany’s GfK sentiment improves but remains negative, offering little support to the shared currency.

EUR/USD tumbled sharply below 1.1700 on Thursday, extending its losses below two technical support levels, which opens the door for further downside. Strong jobs market data from the United States (US) pushed the Euro lower. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1667 down 0.60%.

Solid jobless claims, upbeat GDP and durable goods orders boost Greenback Euro weakens

The US economic docket was packed as not only jobs data revealed but also figures for the final revision of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Durable Goods Orders and Existing Home Sales.

Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 20 revealed the labor market remains solid, while the economy is buoyant surpassing estimates for growth of 3.3% YoY. Durable Goods Orders were outstanding as orders for aircraft soared 21.6%, while Existing Home Sales dipped but came above consensus.

Federal Reserve officials crossed the wires, led by Regional Fed Presidents Schmid, Goolsbee and Governor Stephen Miran.

The docket in the Eurozone was light as Germany GfK Consumer Sentiment showed an improvement, yet it remains negative. The jump in income expectations was the main driver of the increase in the overall sentiment.

Daily market movers: Euro pressured by broad US Dollar strength

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.63% at 98.45.

US Initial Jobless Claims fell to 218K in the week ending September 20, below expectations of 235K and down from the prior week’s 231K. Continuing Claims edged slightly lower to 1.926 million from 1.928 million.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that second-quarter GDP expanded 3.8% YoY, well above both forecasts and the prior 3.3% estimate, marking the strongest pace in two years.

Meanwhile, Durable Goods Orders jumped 2.9% in August, rebounding sharply from July’s 2.7% contraction and easily beating expectations of a 0.5% decline.

After the data, expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut rates 25 bps at the October 19 meeting decreased from 94% a day ago, to 85% as revealed by data from Prime Market Terminal.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran was dovish as he reiterated that policy needs to be 200 bps below and that the Fed should reduce in 50 basis points sizes.

Chicago’s Fed Austan Goolsbee does not favor front-loading rate cuts, as inflation remains high. Although he remains optimistic that tariffs would not drive inflation broadly, he said that cuts will be determined by the behavior of inflation.

Kansas City Fed Jeffrey Schmid said the Fed is close to meeting its dual mandate and that the last week’s rate cut was appropriate to offset risks to the jobs market. He added that despite that policy is “slightly restrictive,” it is the right place to be.

Tensions in Europe regarding Russia’s drone flying over certain nations, could weigh on the shared currency.

Technical outlook: EUR/USD plummets below 1.1700, bears target 1.1600

EUR/USD shifted direction as the formation of an ‘evening star’ spurred a sell-off pushing the exchange rate below 1.1700. The pair ended Thursday’s session at around 1.1660s, below key technical support turned resistance, the 20-day SMA at 1.1735.

At the time of writing, the pair hovers below the 50-day SMA of 1.1678, which would be the first resistance level for buyers trying to reclaim 1.1700. A breach of the latter will expose 1.1750 ahead of the 1.1800 mark.

Conversely, if EUR/USD slides below 1.1650, the next support would be 1.1600, followed by the 100-day SMA At 1.1587.