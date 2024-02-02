- EUR/USD falls to 1.0791, reacting to US adding 353,000 jobs in January, surpassing expectations.
- Steady US unemployment at 3.7% and faster wage growth signal tight labor market, raising inflation concerns.
- Jump in US Treasury yields and US Dollar Index rally post-job report underscore strong US economic outlook.
The Euro extends its losses versus the US Dollar following a hot US employment report, that witnessed the economy created more than 300,000 jobs in January. Therefore, the EUR/USD trades at around 1.0800, hitting a daily low of 1.0791.
US Nonfarm Payrolls in January crushed forecasts despite the upward revision of December
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that Nonfarm Payroll employment rose by 353,000 in January, crushing the previous month's reading of 216,000, which was revised upward to 333,000. Digging into the data, the Unemployment Rate was unchanged at 3.7% but below estimates, while Average Hourly Earnings ticked up to 0.6% MoM from 0.4% the previous month. On a yearly basis, earnings by the hour rose 4.5% from 4.4%, with monthly and yearly figures exceeding forecasts.
US equities tumbled on the report, while the US 10-year Treasury note yield rose by more than ten basis points, up above the 4% threshold. Consequently, the Greenback (USD) stages a comeback after the US Dollar Index (DXY) braced to 103.00, its weekly low, before surging to a daily high of 103.86.
Ahead in the calendar, the US docket will feature the release of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment alongside Factory Orders.
Recently, Joachim Nagel, the Bundesbank President and member of the governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), stated in an interview that it was too early to cut rates after the US Nonfarm Payrolls data was released.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD breaching of the 200-day moving average (DMA) could open the door for further downside. once sellers crack the 1.0800 figure, further weakness is seen at the 100-DMA at 1.0782, followed by the December 8 daily low, an intermediate support at 1.0724, before slumping to 1.0700. On the flip side, the 200-DMA would be the first barrier for buyers at 1.0832,before aiming toward 1.0900.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0892
|Daily SMA50
|1.0914
|Daily SMA100
|1.0782
|Daily SMA200
|1.084
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0875
|Previous Daily Low
|1.078
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0932
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0813
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1046
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0839
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0809
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0937
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
