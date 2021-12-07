EUR/USD dips below 1.1250 as risk appetite returns and traders up hawkish Fed bets

- EUR/USD dipped below 1.1250 in recent trade as risk appetite recovers and traders up their hawkish Fed bets.
- Bears will be eyeing a move back towards recent annual lows under 1.1200.
EUR/USD has been under pressure in recent trade as the market’s broader appetite for risk has continued to pick up. The pair slipped below 1.1250 in recent trade and even managed to momentarily eclipse last Tuesday’s post-hawkish Fed Chair Jerome Powell testimony lows at 1.1235. At its current levels, EUR/USD is now trading lower by about 0.4% on the day, making the euro the joint-worst performing G10 currency on the day alongside the Swedish krona. The bears will likely be looking for a retest of recent annual lows under 1.1200 in the coming sessions.
Driving the day
Improving risk appetite has been the major driver of EUR/USD downside move on Tuesday. Traders and analysts have been citing receding Omicron fears and Chinese stimulus hopes as driving the broad rebound in sentiment that saw the S&P 500 open 1.2% higher and the Stoxx 600 index trading nearly 2.0% higher on Tuesday. Market participants appear to be coming around to the idea that the Omicron variant causes milder symptoms than past Covid-19 variant, thus posing less of a threat to the economic outlook.
Thus, expectations for Fed monetary policy tightening in 2022 have broadly returned to pre-Omicron levels. The implied yield on the December 2022 three-month eurodollar future rose back to 1.05% on Tuesday, up from under 1.0% at the start of the week and as low as 0.8% at the end of December. In the absence of any important US data releases or Fed speak (Fed members are in blackout ahead of next week’s meeting), this recent repricing has clearly been a function of improvement in the market’s broader risk appetite.
Central bank policy divergence remains the main theme driving EUR/USD in the medium-term. Another rise in US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) numbers at the end of the week ought to solidify market expectations for the Fed to agree to accelerate the pace of their QE taper from January, which could further weigh on EUR/USD. Recent ECB-related newsflow is noteworthy, however.
Hawkish ECB member Robert Holzmann recently remarked that inflation will probably exceed the bank’s 2.0% target in 2022, well above the bank’s current forecast of inflation of 1.7% next year. Fellow hawk Madis Muller also raised similar concerns. Meanwhile, according to ECB sources, policymakers at the bank are second-guessing prior commitments made to ongoing stimulus amid higher-than-expected inflation. Regarding QE, some policymakers are reportedly reluctant to commit to anything beyond the end of Q2 2022. If it does emerge that the ECB is not going to increase the APP to make up for the end of the PEPP in March next year, as seems increasingly likely, this may support the euro against the low-yielding yen and Swiss franc, but probably not against USD, given that the Fed will, in any case, remain well ahead of the ECB in terms of monetary normalisation.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1242
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.1283
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1334
|Daily SMA50
|1.1492
|Daily SMA100
|1.1638
|Daily SMA200
|1.1813
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1317
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1383
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1235
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1298
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1261
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1238
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.121
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1362
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 on tepid EU data, firmer US yields
EUR/USD trades at fresh weekly lows in the 1.1230 price zone. Treasury yields stay firmer amid the market’s optimism surrounding the new Omicron covid variant, while stocks also run. A mixed German ZEW Survey added pressure on the shared currency.
GBP/USD resumes decline, approaches the year low at 1.3194
GBP/USD trimmed early losses, accelerating its slump early US session, and trading in the 1.3220 region. Market players keeping an eye on the US 10-year Treasury note yield, and a possible break above 1.50%.
Gold subdued in $1780 area as real yields flatline ahead of key US inflation data
Spot gold continues to trade subdued in the $1780 area as real yields remain flat on the week. Markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report.
Why a SafeMoon price break above $0.00000208 is vital to trigger a major recovery
SafeMoon price is showing signs of recovery as it continues to record higher lows. The governing technical pattern projects a bullish target of a 55% ascent.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?