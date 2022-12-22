- EUR/USD is bouncing from near 1.0600 amid a fresh spurt of US Dollar selling.
- Investors cheer a ‘Santa rally’ while EUR/USD also cheers falling Treasury yields.
- EUR/USD defends the rising channel support at 1.0620, but for how long?
EUR/USD is attempting a rebound toward 1.0650 in Thursday’s Asian trading. The US Dollar comes under renewed selling pressure amid a risk-on market profile, as investors finally see a ‘Santa rally’ coming through. The upbeat market mood is also doing little to keep the sentiment around the US Treasury bond yields buoyed. Negative Treasury yields are also aiding the bounce in the EUR/USD pair. The benchmark 10-year US rates are down roughly 1% on the day at 3.65%, as of writing.
On the EUR side of the story, encouraging Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index climbed to 88.6 in December versus the previous reading of 86.3 and the forecast of 87.2. The institute also offered a positive outlook for the country’s employment sector for early 2023. The improving economic situation in Europe’s no.1 economy, Germany, underpins the EUR/USD recovery. The hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) policy outlook also keeps the Euro bulls hopeful.
The focus now shifts toward the US Q3 GDP revision, weekly Jobless Claims and other minority reports, especially after US consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December, as the inflation expectations fell to 6.7%.
EUR/USD: Technical outlook
Having traversed within a rising channel formation since November 30, EUR bulls reversed from the channel resistance at 1.0736 last week.
The pair has been consolidating near the lower boundary of the channel so far this week, having bounced off that support at 1.0620 in early Asia on Thursday.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays flat while above the 50.00 level, suggesting that the rebound could have legs going forward.
The next stop for bulls is seen at the weekly high at 1.0658, above which the 1.0700 threshold could come into play.
On the other side, if EUR/USD closes the day below the abovementioned rising trendline (channel) support, then it would confirm a downside break from the channel.
A fresh downswing toward the upward-sloping 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.0524 cannot be ruled out. Although the 1.0600 round level could offer some temporary respite to the EUR/USD buyers.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
EUR/USD: Additional technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0629
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.0611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0519
|Daily SMA50
|1.023
|Daily SMA100
|1.0099
|Daily SMA200
|1.0339
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0646
|Previous Daily Low
|1.059
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0736
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0671
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0696
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls attack 0.6730 resistance confluence
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 0.6730 during early Thursday. In doing so, the Aussie pair buyers attack a short-term key resistance while extending the previous day’s recovery moves during a sluggish Asian session.
USD/JPY gearing up for another break of 131.00 on impending bear cross
USD/JPY is returning to the red zone below the 132.00 level early Thursday, fading a dead cat bounce seen on Wednesday. The renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the Treasury bond yields is weighing down on the currency pair.
Gold bears lurking at key resistance, eyes on $1,795
Gold bears could be about to make their move at resistance. The hawkish Fed is a thorn in the side of Gold bulls, eyes on $1,795. raders are waiting for key data today from the US calendar. We cannot understand why the markets continue to fight the Fed.
Dogecoin: Why investors should zoom out and consider the monthly narrative
Dogecoin price continues to display bearish technicals. Traders may want to zoom out to larger timeframes and consider DOGE’s bearish macro potential. Dogecoin price is wreaking havoc on the risk-taking bulls who entered the market this year.
Investors finally hear the jingling of sleigh bells
A pre-Christmas rally finally seems to be in progress, as shrinking volumes and an emptying calendar give stocks the space to move higher. “A marginally more festive atmosphere prevails across stock markets this afternoon, with Christmas now very much within sight for most investors.