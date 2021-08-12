EUR/USD: Defending 1.1700 is key to see a rebound towards 1.1835 – SocGen

EUR/USD may have a chance to rebound towards the 1.1835 mark. On the flip side, holding above 1.17 is critical to avoid a deeper decline towards 1.1610, economists at Société Générale report.
See: EUR/USD to post a small rebound before resuming its downfall to 1.1575 – Commerzbank
Support 1.1700, resistance 1.1835
“EUR/USD has retested the low of March at 1.1700 where it has formed a Bullish Engulfing candlestick. The pattern denotes possibility of an initial rebound towards 1.1835, the 23.6% retracement from May.”
“Recent peak of 1.1900 could be an important resistance near-term.”
“Defending 1.1700 would be crucial to avert continuation in decline. Should this break, next potential objectives are likely to be at 1.1640 and September/November 2020 levels of 1.1610.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1750 as dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a tepid risk tone. Treasury yields drop as softer US CPI data lifts the pressure off the Fed for an imminent tapering. US PPI and Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, USD rebound
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.3850, undermined by mixed UK growth and industrial numbers. The cautious market mood lifts the US dollar's safe-haven demand, adding to the weight on the pair. Focus shifts to US data.
XAU/USD defends biggest jump in 14 weeks near $1,750
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves, the biggest run-up since early May, taking rounds to $1,750 ahead of Thursday’s European session.
SafeMoon kick-starts 77% advance
SafeMoon price broke out of its falling wedge consolidation on August 6. A retest of the setup’s upper trendline might follow an upswing to $0.00000378. If SAFEMOON price breaks below $0.00000157, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI for July shows first signs of inflation peaking
American consumer prices delivered the first hint that the rampant gains since January may have reached their apogee, lending support to the Federal Reserve claim that inflation increases will be transitory.