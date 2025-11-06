EUR/USD deep in undervaluation zone – ING
EUR/USD remains in undervaluation territory, with the USD’s strength looking stretched relative to fundamentals, leaving room for near-term stabilization and a modest rebound, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
Dollar strength now overshoots fundamentals
"EUR/USD is trading well within undervaluation territory, as the dollar rally has extended beyond what can be justified by short-term drivers suvh as rate differentials and equities. With the current spot (1.151), we estimate undervaluation at 1.3%."
"This means another leg lower would either imply some significant premium build-up on the euro (which generally argues for faster reversals) or require some hawkish Fed repricing. We don’t see a catalyst for the second, and we expect instead some stabilisation in the pair in the coming days with upside risks to 1.160."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.